With the 2019 Oscars seemingly set to take place without a host, thanks to the controversy surrounding Kevin Hart, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — the body that organises the awards ceremony — is reportedly eyeing several stars of the Avengers franchise in order to bolster its profile and ratings, which have been steadily declining in years past. No specific names have been floated but the Academy is reportedly interested in tapping “as many big-name cast members” as possible.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that some of the Avengers stars were asked by the Academy to not present at the 2019 Golden Globes, which took place last Sunday, so that “their appearance at the Oscars would have [an] even bigger impact”. Chadwick Boseman was the only Marvel superhero who presented at the 2019 Golden Globes, introducing his nominated film Black Panther, and announcing the winner of the Best Animated Feature Film.

THR says that “specific details are still being hammered out about how the actors who play the popular characters will be incorporated into” the 2019 Oscars, as the Academy figures out a solution for “a rotating cast of stars to introduce various segments”, in lieu of a traditional host. The Academy declined to comment on the matter.

This wouldn't be the first time Avengers stars have assembled at the Oscars, with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, and Samuel L. Jackson showing up together onstage at the 2013 Oscars, following on from the $2-billion box office success of 2012's The Avengers. The size of the ensemble has massively grown since — last year's Infinity War had over two dozen recognisable names — and this could be a win-win for everyone.

The 2019 Oscars — slated for February 24, 2019 — will likely draw more younger audiences, something the Academy was trying to do with the introduction of the ‘Popular Film' category that's been postponed since. The ratings boost will also benefit Disney, which owns both Marvel Studios and the US broadcaster ABC. And not that it really needs it, but it would be an additional marketing tool for Avengers: Endgame, releasing April 26, 2019.