As promised, a new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is here, giving us a further peek into the star-studded Marvel get-together – from Guardians of the Galaxy to Black Panther – that's out April 27 worldwide. With just over a month left for the film's release, this may well be the final full-length trailer we get, though there are likely to be tons of TV spots in the lead-up.

The second Infinity War trailer begins in New York, with Gamora (Zoe Saldana) talking to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) off-screen about Thanos (Josh Brolin), about how he has always wanted to wipe out half the universe. Cheery fellow, eh? The directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo have described Infinity War as a heist film, with Thanos setting out to take control of the six Infinity Stones, to bend reality to his will. Since each of them has a connection to either the Avengers, Guardians, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), it helps set up the epic confrontation.

Avengers: Infinity War - All Marvel Heroes Come Together to Stop Thanos

Given Infinity War serves as the beginning of the end for the current generation of heroes, according to Marvel head Kevin Feige, it's safe to assume that there'll be casualties. Vision is high on the rumour mill, since his very existence is down to an Infinity Stone. Of course, the Russo brothers aren't giving anything away. In a new interview, they said:

"We like mature storytelling. We like dramatic storytelling. We like intense storytelling. I think we appreciate conflict, and we appreciate stakes. And without stakes, there really isn’t a lot of value to the story. And I think if you look at the Marvel Universe as a whole as a story that’s been told for ten years, you can look at this as the climax. And the stakes will be higher in this movie than they’ve ever been, times ten.”

Avengers: Infinity War has an insanely long cast, one that includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, and Tom Holland as Spider-Man among others.

Infinity War will release on April 27.