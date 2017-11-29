Marvel has released the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, the much-awaited star-studded follow-up that brings all the heroes from Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Guardians of the Galaxy, which is pretty much everyone under the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner. The film marks the beginning of the end for the current generation of heroes, according to Marvel head Kevin Feige.

The new trailer gives us a look at what we can expect from Infinity War, which pits dozens of our favourite characters – Avengers, Guardians, Revengers, and everyone else you can think of / have forgotten – in a heavy epic battle with the all-powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin), who's after the six Infinity Stones. Infinity War has been described as a heist film by its directing duo, Anthony and Joe Russo. The two-minute trailer surprisingly packs a lot in, including a look at Spider-Man's Spidey sense, his new Stark-designed suit, and a one-eye Thor meeting the Guardians. Thanos even paraphrases the Joker once.

Avengers: Infinity War has an insanely long ensemble cast, given it's a culmination of 20 films. From the Avengers side, that includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, and Don Cheadle as War Machine.

As from the Guardians' world, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Benicio del Toro as The Collector, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Vin Diesel as Groot all return. From Doctor Strange, you will get to see Benedict Cumberbatch as the eponymous hero, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Other characters from Avengers films include Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, and Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton. From Asgard, you'll get to see Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Idris Elba as Heimdall. Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie is rumoured to be a part of Infinity War as well.

Chadwick Boseman also reprises his role as Black Panther, as do his fellow cast members from the upcoming standalone Black Panther movie, which is out Febuary 16, 2018: Danai Gurira as Okoye, Leticia Wright as Shuri, Florence Kasumba as Ayo.

Tom Holland is back as Spider-Man after his heroics in Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage has an unspecified role, and Brolin's appearance as the big bad Thanos will be his first major appearance outside of post-credits scenes.

Infinity War will be followed by the as-yet untitled Avengers 4 in 2019, which will bring an end to this era of Marvel. The only likely addition to that sequel will be Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, who is set to be introduced in her own standalone movie in 2019 as well.

Avengers: Infinity War is out May 4, 2018 in India, the US, and elsewhere. It'll release a week prior on April 25 in Australia, and New Zealand, and on April 27 in the UK.