Avengers: Infinity War Will Be the Longest Marvel Film

 
, 20 March 2018
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel

Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War

  • Infinity War hits theatres on April 27
  • Its runtime is 2 hours and 36 minutes
  • Previous record holder was Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Infinity War will be the longest Marvel film yet, clocking in at two hours and 36 minutes (or 156 minutes, if you prefer). Given it features nearly every Marvel superhero introduced since 2008's Iron Man – except maybe Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) – that makes sense. Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, has said there are about 76 characters in Infinity War, though half of them remain unknown at this point.

The runtime for Infinity War makes it 11 minutes longer than the previous record holder, 2016's Captain America: Civil War, which was 147 minutes long. It's followed by 2012's The Avengers at 143 minutes, and its sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron close behind at 141 minutes. Given Civil War was nearly an Avengers film – it featured everyone except Thor and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) – there's an obvious pattern here: the longest Marvel films tend to be Avengers get-togethers, for obvious reasons.

Avengers: Infinity War Gets a New Trailer

A Fandango interview with co-director Joe Russo has also revealed who'll get the most focus in Infinity War. "Thanos has an incredible amount of screen time in this film, in a lot of ways I would say it's his movie," Russo said. He added they wanted the story to be unexpected, and hence it's told from the villain's point of view. In conclusion, he name-dropped Thor as having "a really interesting arc", and said: "He hasn't been at the forefront of other Avengers movies but he certainly has a very important role in this film."

Does that put Thor high on the list of heroes likely to die in Infinity War? All we can do is speculate on that front, though Vision (Paul Bettany) is certainly a prime contender, since his existence depends on an Infinity Stone, which Thanos (Josh Brolin) is on a mission to collect. We don't have to wait too long to find out, thankfully.

Avengers: Infinity War is out April 27.

Further reading: Avengers, Avengers Infinity War, Captain America Civil War, Disney, Infinity War, Marvel, MCU, Thanos, Thor
Akhil Arora

