Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Avengers: Infinity War Records Biggest Global Opening of All-Time

 
, 30 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Avengers: Infinity War Records Biggest Global Opening of All-Time

Photo Credit: Marvel/Disney

Thor, Rocket, and Groot in Avengers: Infinity War

Highlights

  • Infinity War clocked $630 million worldwide
  • Beats previous record holder, Fast & Furious 8
  • Avengers did so without opening in China

Avengers: Infinity War has broken several records since its release on Friday, including both the US and worldwide box office collections in the opening weekend. In India, the latest Marvel team-up had the biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film, and has become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2018.

Infinity War opened to $250 million (roughly Rs. 1,659 crores) in the US, beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens by just $2 million. Both are films by Disney, which owns Marvel and Lucasfilm. Internationally, the nineteenth Marvel chapter clocked in $380 million (roughly Rs. 2,522 crores) from all territories – excluding China and Russia, where the film is yet to open – which is second to Fast & Furious 8's $443.2 million, which had the benefit of opening in China ($185 million).

Put together, Infinity War's worldwide opening weekend stands at a record-shattering $630 million (roughly Rs. 4,182 crores), surpassing The Fate of the Furious' $541.9 million and The Force Awakens' $529 million. Moreover, Disney tends to underestimate its weekend totals, so there's every chance that figure will rise come Monday in the US.

Avengers: Infinity War Works on Multiple Levels, and That's a Marvel

In India, Infinity War grossed Rs 40.13 crores on Friday, Rs. 39.1 crores on Saturday, and Rs. 44.24 crores on Sunday, for a weekend total of Rs. 123.47 crores ($18.6 million). Disney says that figure makes it the biggest opening weekend of all-time for a Hollywood film in India, and the three-day gross has already crossed the totals of all other Hollywood films in 2018.

Infinity War also opened in first position in other international countries, including the UK ($42.2 million), South Korea ($39.2 million), Mexico ($25.1 million), Australia ($23.0 million), Brazil ($18.8 million), France ($17.7 million), Germany ($14.7 million), Philippines ($12.5 million), Italy ($11.0 million), Thailand ($10.0 million), Indonesia ($9.6 million), Taiwan ($9.5 million), Japan ($9.0 million), Malaysia ($8.4 million) and Spain ($8.3 million).

If you haven't seen Infinity War, here's our spoiler-free review of the film. And if you've already seen it, check out our spoiler-filled discussion, plus an explanation of the post-credits scene.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avengers, Avengers Infinity War, Infinity War, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Spider Man, Doctor Strange
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Coolpad Cool 2 With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, Dual Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Facebook Privacy Drive May Crimp Some Political Campaigns
Best AC deals
Avengers: Infinity War Records Biggest Global Opening of All-Time
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Go on Sale in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi 6X, Zenfone Max Pro M1, New Gmail, and More News This Week
  3. Jio Launches Exchange Offer for JioFi With Rs. 2,200 Cashback
  4. T-Mobile, Sprint Say $26-Billion Deal Would Give US Tech Lead Over China
  5. OnePlus 6 Price, Specifications, and Everything Else We Already Know
  6. Avengers: Infinity War Records Biggest Global Opening of All-Time
  7. Xiaomi Mi 6X/ Mi A2 vs Mi A1
  8. Redmi S2 High-Resolution Images Reportedly Surface in Czech Republic
  9. Nokia X With iPhone X-Like Notch to Launch on May 16, Nokia N8 Teased
  10. Is Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 a Redmi Note 5 Pro Killer?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.