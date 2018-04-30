Avengers: Infinity War Records Biggest Global Opening of All-Time

Avengers: Infinity War has broken several records since its release on Friday, including both the US and worldwide box office collections in the opening weekend. In India, the latest Marvel team-up had the biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film, and has become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2018.

Infinity War opened to $250 million (roughly Rs. 1,659 crores) in the US, beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens by just $2 million. Both are films by Disney, which owns Marvel and Lucasfilm. Internationally, the nineteenth Marvel chapter clocked in $380 million (roughly Rs. 2,522 crores) from all territories – excluding China and Russia, where the film is yet to open – which is second to Fast & Furious 8's $443.2 million, which had the benefit of opening in China ($185 million).

Put together, Infinity War's worldwide opening weekend stands at a record-shattering $630 million (roughly Rs. 4,182 crores), surpassing The Fate of the Furious' $541.9 million and The Force Awakens' $529 million. Moreover, Disney tends to underestimate its weekend totals, so there's every chance that figure will rise come Monday in the US.

Avengers: Infinity War Works on Multiple Levels, and That's a Marvel

In India, Infinity War grossed Rs 40.13 crores on Friday, Rs. 39.1 crores on Saturday, and Rs. 44.24 crores on Sunday, for a weekend total of Rs. 123.47 crores ($18.6 million). Disney says that figure makes it the biggest opening weekend of all-time for a Hollywood film in India, and the three-day gross has already crossed the totals of all other Hollywood films in 2018.

Infinity War also opened in first position in other international countries, including the UK ($42.2 million), South Korea ($39.2 million), Mexico ($25.1 million), Australia ($23.0 million), Brazil ($18.8 million), France ($17.7 million), Germany ($14.7 million), Philippines ($12.5 million), Italy ($11.0 million), Thailand ($10.0 million), Indonesia ($9.6 million), Taiwan ($9.5 million), Japan ($9.0 million), Malaysia ($8.4 million) and Spain ($8.3 million).

If you haven't seen Infinity War, here's our spoiler-free review of the film. And if you've already seen it, check out our spoiler-filled discussion, plus an explanation of the post-credits scene.