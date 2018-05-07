Avengers: Infinity War Hits $1 Billion in Record Time

Avengers: Infinity War crossed $1 billion at the global box office during the weekend, hitting the mark in just 11 days, a new record. The mega Marvel team-up is already the fifteenth highest-grossing film of all-time, and has hit new highs in India for a Hollywood film in its second week.

Infinity War brought in $112.4 million (about Rs. 753.69 crore) in the US over the weekend, making it the second largest second weekend ever, after Star Wars: The Force Awakens' $149.2 million. The US total now stands at $450.8 million (about Rs. 3,023 crore) after ten days, marginally slower than The Force Awakens which arrived at the $450-million figure in nine days. It has already become the fifteenth highest-grossing movie in the country as well.

Meanwhile in India, the Disney-Marvel film grossed Rs. 9.19 crore on Friday, Rs. 13.5 crore on Saturday, and Rs. 15.93 crore on Sunday, bringing its India total to Rs. 239.44 crore ($35.7 million) in just two weeks. That's the fastest ever for a Hollywood film in India, and pushes it closer to the record-holder, 2016's The Jungle Book, also a Disney production.

Avengers: Infinity War Works on Multiple Levels, and That's a Marvel

Internationally, Infinity War picked up $162.6 million (about Rs. 1,090.47 crore) from existing and new markets – the latter including Russia, where it posted a new opening weekend record – bringing the global second weekend total to $275.1 million (about Rs. 1,844.95 crore). Infinity War remains #1 Hollywood release in every international territory: South Korea is first among those ($69.1 million), followed by the UK ($67.2 million), Mexico ($48.7 million), and Brazil ($44.3 million).

With that, the global total for Infinity War now stands at $1.164 billion (about Rs. 7,805 crore), becoming the sixth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to cross the $1-billion threshold. It's now only marginally behind Iron Man 3 ($1.214 billion), followed by Black Panther ($1.338 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.405 billion), and The Avengers ($1.518 billion). The newest chapter is on pace to best the top two, but how far it'll go will depend on how it fares in China, where it releases later this week.

