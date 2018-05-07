Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Avengers: Infinity War Hits $1 Billion in Record Time

 
, 07 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Avengers: Infinity War Hits $1 Billion in Record Time

Photo Credit: Marvel/Disney

Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War

Highlights

  • Avengers: Infinity War brought in $112.4 million in the US
  • Added $162.6 million from international markets
  • Total now stands at $1.164 billion

Avengers: Infinity War crossed $1 billion at the global box office during the weekend, hitting the mark in just 11 days, a new record. The mega Marvel team-up is already the fifteenth highest-grossing film of all-time, and has hit new highs in India for a Hollywood film in its second week.

Infinity War brought in $112.4 million (about Rs. 753.69 crore) in the US over the weekend, making it the second largest second weekend ever, after Star Wars: The Force Awakens' $149.2 million. The US total now stands at $450.8 million (about Rs. 3,023 crore) after ten days, marginally slower than The Force Awakens which arrived at the $450-million figure in nine days. It has already become the fifteenth highest-grossing movie in the country as well.

Meanwhile in India, the Disney-Marvel film grossed Rs. 9.19 crore on Friday, Rs. 13.5 crore on Saturday, and Rs. 15.93 crore on Sunday, bringing its India total to Rs. 239.44 crore ($35.7 million) in just two weeks. That's the fastest ever for a Hollywood film in India, and pushes it closer to the record-holder, 2016's The Jungle Book, also a Disney production.

Avengers: Infinity War Works on Multiple Levels, and That's a Marvel

Internationally, Infinity War picked up $162.6 million (about Rs. 1,090.47 crore) from existing and new markets – the latter including Russia, where it posted a new opening weekend record – bringing the global second weekend total to $275.1 million (about Rs. 1,844.95 crore). Infinity War remains #1 Hollywood release in every international territory: South Korea is first among those ($69.1 million), followed by the UK ($67.2 million), Mexico ($48.7 million), and Brazil ($44.3 million).

With that, the global total for Infinity War now stands at $1.164 billion (about Rs. 7,805 crore), becoming the sixth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to cross the $1-billion threshold. It's now only marginally behind Iron Man 3 ($1.214 billion), followed by Black Panther ($1.338 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.405 billion), and The Avengers ($1.518 billion). The newest chapter is on pace to best the top two, but how far it'll go will depend on how it fares in China, where it releases later this week.

If you haven't seen Infinity War, here's our spoiler-free review of the film. And if you've already seen it, check out our spoiler-filled discussion, plus an explanation of the post-credits scene.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avengers, Infinity War, Avengers Infinity War, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider Man
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Redmi S2 Leaked Poster Highlights Antenna Lines; Price Leaked
Best AC deals
Avengers: Infinity War Hits $1 Billion in Record Time
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V9
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Hike, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Sale, and More This Week
  2. Xiaomi Redmi S2 Launch Date Confirmed by Xiaomi in Weibo Post
  3. Honor 10 India Launch on May 15, Reveals Flipkart
  4. Redmi S2 Leaked Poster Highlights Antenna Lines; Price Leaked
  5. Apple Made 4 of the 5 Bestselling Smartphones in Q1: Strategy Analytics
  6. First NASA Lander to Study Mars' Interior Launches From California
  7. Warren Buffett Owns 5 Percent of Apple. He'd Like to Own More
  8. OnePlus 6 India Price Leak Suggests Upwards Trend Will Continue in 2018
  9. Jio Fiber Now Offering Up to 1.1TB of Free Data Per Month: Report
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC to Be Battle.net Exclusive: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.