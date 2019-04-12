Technology News

Avengers: Endgame Teaser — It’s the Fight of Their Lives

, 12 April 2019
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame

Highlights

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26, 2019 worldwide

New teaser confirms Avengers will split up for new plan

The film is a direct follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios has released a new 30-second TV spot for Avengers: Endgame, the highly-awaited follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War, which releases worldwide in just a fortnight. There's not much in the way of new footage here, but the new Endgame teaser gives us a further peek into the Avengers' plan to defeat Thanos, with a voice-over provided by Captain America (Chris Evans). It suggests that the remaining ones — those that weren't caught in Thanos' infamous snap — will split up to execute different parts of the plan.

 

Repeat shots from an old trailer show Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Nebula (Karen Gillan), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Rocket and Cap will head out together in the Guardians of the Galaxy ship Benatar, while the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/ Ronin (Jeremy Renner) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) are likely on a separate mission.

“You know your teams. You know your missions,” Steve Rogers aka Cap (Evans) says at the start of the new Avengers: Endgame teaser. “No mistakes. No do-overs. Look out for each other. This is the fight of our lives.” A taken-back Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) chimes in: “He's pretty good at that,” to which Ant-Man adds with a shake of his head: “Right?”

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26, 2019 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is meant to serve as the culmination of the ‘Infinity Saga', which includes the first 22 Marvel movies.

