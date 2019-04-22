Almost like clockwork, Marvel Studios has released yet another 30-second teaser trailer for Avengers: Endgame, which is largely made up of footage we've seen previously, except a new dialogue from Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) at the start and one from Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) at the end. In between, you can find the remaining Avengers pondering, reflecting on loss, making new friends, coming up with a new plan, and preparing for the battle.

“I used to have nothing, and then I got this family,” an emotional Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) aka Black Widow, says at the beginning of the new Avengers: Endgame teaser.

The shot also makes it clear that she's been growing out her hair since Thanos' infamous snap, which likely suggests that we have been reading too much into what her different hair-dos might mean for Endgame's plot mechanics. That said, time travel still might play a part, given the film features both flashbacks and flash-forwards.

“We're the Avengers,” Tony Stark (Downey Jr.) aka Iron Man says to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) aka Captain America, after lots of shots that have been part of old teasers and trailers. “We gotta finish this.”

Cap then repeats his dialogue about this being the fight of their lives, post which there's another bunch of old shots, and we hear Thor (Chris Hemsworth) say “whatever it takes” in the background. As the new Endgame teaser concludes, Stark says to Cap: “I've missed that giddy optimism,” and the latter simply smiles in response.

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26 in cinemas in India and across the world.