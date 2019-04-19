Technology News

Avengers: Endgame Teaser — Is Black Widow’s Changing Hair Colour a Sign?

, 19 April 2019
Avengers: Endgame Teaser — Is Black Widow’s Changing Hair Colour a Sign?

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame

Highlights

Avengers: Endgame out April 26 in cinemas in India

New teaser shows Black Widow getting ready for a redo

Rocket warns first-time space travellers to not throw up

Well, it looks like there's going to be a new Avengers: Endgame teaser every day now. Marvel Studios has released (yet) another look at the highly-awaited follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War, which includes splices together bits of new footage and dialogue alongside stuff we have seen previously. A red-haired Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) is seen practising with a punching bag and playing with a tablet, the latter of which might be related to some sort of new defensive shield that projects from Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) metallic limbs.

“We found something, a chance maybe,” Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) aka Black Widow says at the start of the new Endgame teaser. The exchange about Thanos having used the Infinity Stones again, which was part of an earlier clip, is repeated here. Note that Black Widow has her blonde locks here, from Infinity War.

 

Captain America (Chris Evans) then says in a voice-over that they “have a chance to take it all back,” before Iron Man (Downey Jr.) adds: “It's not about how much we've lost. It's about how much we have left.”

Aboard the Benatar — the Guardians of the Galaxy ship — Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) asks those assembled: “Who hasn't been to space?” Cap, Black Widow, and War Machine (Don Cheadle) raise their hands in response, as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) glance around. Rocket then adds: “You better not throw up on my ship.”

Black Widow's changing hair colour and length suggests that Endgame likely takes place over the course of several months. A subset of fans is speculating that it's a result of time travel, but we won't know whether that's true until the film releases next week.

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26 in cinemas in India and across the world.

Comments

Further reading: Avengers, Avengers Endgame, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Black Widow, Captain America, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, Thor
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Uber Unveils Safety Measures After College Student's Murder
Samsung Galaxy S10 Starts Receiving Dedicated Night Mode to Take on Google's Night Sight: Report
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Comment
 
 

