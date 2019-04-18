Technology News

Avengers: Endgame Teaser — War Machine Makes Fun of Ant-Man Outside His Suit

18 April 2019
Avengers: Endgame Teaser — War Machine Makes Fun of Ant-Man Outside His Suit

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26 in cinemas in India

Hawkeye, Black Widow enjoy warp speed travel in new teaser

Endgame is a culmination of first 22 Marvel movies

With just over a week to release, Marvel Studios has released a new 30-second TV spot for Avengers: Endgame, the highly-awaited follow-up to last year's Avengers: Infinity War, from directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It includes a bunch of new footage, including Rocket entering a wooden shed, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) grinning as they experience warp speed travel, Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) looking worried, and a comedic moment involving War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

“Under different circumstances, this would be totally awesome,” Clint Barton (Renner) aka Hawkeye — now sporting the look of Ronin from the comics — says to Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) aka Black Widow, in the beginning of the new Avengers: Endgame teaser. Meanwhile, we get glimpses of him fighting with katanas in what looks like Japan, and Thanos using one of the Infinity Stones to apparate.

 

“This is our Hail Mary,” says Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) aka Iron Man, likely referring to the remaining Avengers' new plan to undo Thanos' infamous snap. It's intercut with his fiancée Pepper looking skywards, with Black Widow, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) aka Captain America, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) aka the Hulk, and Rhodey (Cheadle) aka War Machine in the background.

Cap's dialogue about their mission is then repeated in the new Endgame teaser, alongside a second of new footage, before it cuts to the aforementioned scene involving War Machine (Cheadle) and Scott Lang (Rudd) aka Ant-Man. “What's up, regular-sized man?” the former says to the latter, since he's not in his suit. Standing next to Stark, Cap nods as if he's reacting to the jibe, in what seems like a shot from a different scene.

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is meant to serve as the culmination of the ‘Infinity Saga', which includes the first twenty-two Marvel movies.

