Marvel has released a new teaser trailer for Avengers: Endgame, which includes the first appearance for Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the sequel's marketing — who is sporting his old heavy-duty armour and a new weapon — alongside a bunch of new footage and dialogue of the titular superhero team regrouping, reflecting, and re-assembling to take on the Mad Titan.

“If we do this, we'd be going in short-handed,” Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) — sometimes seen as the Hulk — says at the start of the new Avengers: Endgame teaser. “Yeah you mean, ‘cause he killed all our friends?” Rhodey (Don Cheadle) aka the War Machine replies, in what might be a different scene, but it's intercut in a way that it seems part of the same.

“We owe this to everyone who's not in this room, to try,” adds Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) aka the Black Widow.

Elsewhere, Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) hold hands and reflect on the loss, while Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) reunites with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) aka Iron Man back on Earth, as he adds in a voice-over: “It's not about how much we lost, it's about how much we have left.”

“We're the Avengers. We gotta finish this,” Tony then adds, as the remaining members of the group — Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) aka the Hawkeye, War Machine, Iron Man, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) aka Captain America, Nebula, Rocket, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) aka Ant-Man, and Black Widow — assemble on-screen.

“You trust me?” Stark asks Cap, to which he replies: “I do.”

Some of the new lot — Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) aka Captain Marvel, Black Widow, War Machine, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America, and Rocket — head out in the Benatar, the spaceship used by the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Towards the end of the one-minute new Endgame clip, Thanos makes his appearance: “You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me.”

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26, 2019 in cinemas worldwide. The film is meant to serve as the culmination of the ‘Infinity Saga', which includes the first 22 Marvel movies.