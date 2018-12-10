The Avengers: Endgame Trailer Showed Very Little, and That’s Good

After months of anticipation and multiple delays, Marvel dropped the first trailer for Avengers 4 on Friday along with the much-awaited title: it's called Avengers: Endgame. It gave fans their first peek at what is slated to be the final adventure for the original group — Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, and Hawkeye, the last of whom sat out Infinity War — and brought up some interesting questions. (By Saturday, the Avengers: Endgame trailer had broken the 24-hour views record with 289 million hits, passing its predecessor on the way.)

Given how eagerly fans had been waiting for the Avengers: Endgame trailer, it was slightly frustrating how little it gave away. But for anyone who has kept track of Disney and Marvel's intentions with one of their biggest films — possibly the biggest of 2019, with Star Wars: Episode IX being the other, from Disney-owned Lucasfilm — it was also expected. The film's directors, the Russo brothers, had been extremely guarded since the release of Infinity War, and the first trailer for Endgame reiterated that.

Here's what we did get to see: a down-and-out Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) recording a message for his fiancée Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) all alone aboard a spaceship — it's unclear if Nebula (Karen Gillan) is around or not, though we see her later in a separate scene. A crying Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) ruminating over the losses they suffered due to Thanos' (Josh Brolin) infamous gauntlet, which is glimpsed in another shot. A new look and attitude for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as Ronin, going from bow-and-arrow to a katana. And Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) aka Ant-Man shows up at the end, to the surprise of Steve and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

Though most of it doesn't say much at all, three of those scenes are worth looking at in slightly more detail, if only to theorise how we get there and what could happen. We have very little to go on with all three to be honest, but that's not going to stop us.

Who will save Tony Stark aka Iron Man?

Though he has survived without food and water for four days, Stark says in his recording, his luck is about to run out as the ship's oxygen supply ends in a day. That means he's going to need rescuing pretty, pretty soon, as he drifts somewhere out in space. With half the galaxy's heroes gone, there aren't a lot of saviours left around. Stark's Asgardian buddy Thor could help him out, given his new axe Stormbreaker can call upon the Bifrost on its own.

But a likelier candidate is Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), the half-alien, half-human superhero who's getting her own movie — there was a new trailer for that as well last week — and whose inclusion in Avengers: Endgame was hinted at in Infinity War's lone post-credits scene. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) reached out to her just before he dusted off with a special pager-like device, which suggests she's somewhere out there. How she would find Stark is unclear.

Spoilers ahead for Ant-Man and the Wasp.

How is Ant-Man back?

In a mid-credits scene of the Ant-Man sequel, Scott enters the Quantum Realm with the help of the reunited Pym-van Dyne family. While he's there, Thanos snaps his chubby, purple fingers and the entire family of three are dusted off. That leaves Scott stuck in the Quantum Realm, with two of the foremost experts gone at the same time. Fans had been wondering if and how he will make it out of there, but the Avengers: Endgame trailer only answered one half of that.

So, how does he get out then? Well, the Internet has some wild theories and one of them says that Scott's daughter Cassie will grow up and rescue him, sort of like how Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) did with her mother Janet, on the basis of a rumoured casting of an actress as a teenage Cassie. That signals there would be a time jump during Endgame, since Cassie was still a child in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Marvel films usually take the most obvious route out of a situation though, which means there might be a simpler route here, one it gets away with by spouting more pseudo-scientific jargon or falling back on a jokey one-liner.

What's with Hawkeye's new look?

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, both Scott and Clint accepted house arrest for their involvement in violating the Sokovia Accords. While the former was quite unhappy about it, as we saw in Ant-Man and the Wasp, the latter was a lot more receptive to it and chosen to retire his alter ego and spend time with his family. It's why he was missing from Infinity War. The only way to explain his return, and that too with the ferocious new Ronin look, is that his wife and three children were likely taken away due to Thanos' actions.

That tragedy is a compelling reason for Clint to take up the superhero mantle again, but in a meaner and more aggressive way as he wishes to avenge their deaths. It explains the new suit and the new choice of weapon, a sword, which makes it more personal than his days of slinging from afar. It's turning out to be the favourite scene in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer for a lot of fans, and we can bet it's going to be received just as warmly on the big screen in a few months.

Avengers: Endgame will release April 26, 2019 in India and across the world.