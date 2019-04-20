Avengers: Endgame Ticket Bookings Are Now Live Across India

Avengers: Endgame ticket bookings are now live in India, slightly ahead of the expected schedule. Tickets for the highly-awaited follow-up to Infinity War are now available on ticketing partners BookMyShow and Paytm, and the official websites of cinema chains PVR Cinemas and INOX. Avengers: Endgame tickets are not yet live for theatres owned by Cinépolis and Carnival Cinemas. We will update this piece when we spot any changes. We expect Avengers: Endgame tickets in India to be available across all platforms soon, given Disney India has a five-day pre-booking approach for its biggest Marvel releases, as was the case for both Infinity War and Captain Marvel.

All You Need to Know About Avengers: Endgame and the Future of MCU

Avengers: Endgame India tickets price and availability

Tickets for Avengers: Endgame are available across India, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Kochi, Surat, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Indore, Bhopal, Vizag, Vadodara, and Udaipur among others. At the time of writing, Endgame tickets were not live in the likes of Ahmedabad, Chennai, Patna, Ludhiana, Agra, Nashik, Rajkot, and Varanasi. Depending on where you live, what screen you choose, and what time you decide to watch it, ticket prices for Endgame vary from Rs. 150 to Rs. 1,500.

Avengers: Endgame India tickets offers

As we reported earlier, Paytm is running two separate offers for Endgame tickets. There's a ‘first day, first show' contest wherein participants can win two free tickets for the opening show on Friday, April 26. Unfortunately, the contest is limited to five screens in five cities: Cinépolis IMAX Forum Shantiniketan in Bengaluru, SPI Palazzo The Forum Vijaya Mall, Vadapalani in Chennai, PVR Logix City Centre IMAX in Noida, Delhi NCR, Paytm IMAX INOX R-City Ghatkopar (W) in Mumbai, and Cinépolis IMAX Westend Mall in Pune.

The second Paytm offer is similar to the ‘Marvel Movie Pass' it had in the past. You can enjoy a variety of cashback options on Endgame tickets across India, upon purchase of an ‘Avengers: Endgame Pass'. For Rs. 9, you can get flat Rs. 100 cashback; for Rs. 49, a cashback of 25 percent up to Rs. 300; and for Rs. 99, 100 percent cashback up to Rs. 250. With all three, you need to purchase a minimum of two tickets. The pass value is additional to the value of the ticket, naturally. The ‘Avengers: Endgame Pass' will be valid till June 30, which is fine because Endgame will (most likely) be out of theatres by then anyway.

Avengers: Endgame is set to be the longest Marvel movie ever, featuring a sizeable cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Winston Duke, and Tessa Thompson among others. It has been directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who were also behind Infinity War.

Here's the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame, via Disney:

“The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame will release April 26 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

