Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India

, 17 April 2019
Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26 in cinemas in India

Tickets expected to go on sale five days before release date

Paytm is running two separate offers for Marvel fans

Tickets for Avengers: Endgame in India are expected to go on sale Sunday, April 21, given that was the case with the film's direct predecessor — Avengers: Infinity War — last year, and the standalone chapter Captain Marvel last month. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Disney India for confirmation. Tickets for both those Marvel movies were made available to Indian audiences a full five days before release, and that might happen for the highly-awaited Endgame as well. As always, tickets for Endgame will be on sale on ticketing partners BookMyShow and Paytm, and the official websites of cinema chains PVR Cinemas, INOX, Cinépolis, and Carnival Cinemas among others.

How India's Reaction to Infinity War Influenced the Making of Avengers: Endgame

While tickets for Avengers: Endgame are yet to go live in India, Paytm has two separate offers for dedicated Marvel fans and those looking to save money. It's running a ‘first day, first show' contest wherein participants can win two free tickets for the opening show on Friday, April 26. Unfortunately, the Paytm contest is limited to five screens in five cities: Cinépolis IMAX Forum Shantiniketan in Bengaluru, SPI Palazzo The Forum Vijaya Mall, Vadapalani in Chennai, PVR Logix City Centre IMAX in Noida, Delhi NCR, Paytm IMAX INOX R-City Ghatkopar (W) in Mumbai, and Cinépolis IMAX Westend Mall in Pune.

The second Paytm offer is similar to the ‘Marvel Movie Pass' it had in the past. Paytm is offering a variety of cashback options on Endgame tickets across India, upon purchase of an ‘Avengers: Endgame Pass'. For Rs. 9, you can get flat Rs. 100 cashback; for Rs. 49, a cashback of 25 percent up to Rs. 300; and for Rs. 99, 100 percent cashback up to Rs. 250. With all three, you need to purchase a minimum of two tickets. The pass value is additional to the value of the ticket, naturally. The ‘Avengers: Endgame Pass' will be valid till June 30, which is fine because Endgame will (most likely) be out of theatres by then anyway.

Here's the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame, via Disney:

“The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame will release April 26 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Avengers, Avengers Endgame, Marvel, Disney, Disney India, MCU, BookMyShow, Paytm, PVR Cinemas, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival Cinemas
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Realme U1
