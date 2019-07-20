Technology News
loading

Avengers: Endgame Writers Talk Deleted Scenes, Draft Ideas at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

There might have been a giant serpent in Infinity War. Wait, what?

By | Updated: 20 July 2019 00:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Avengers: Endgame Writers Talk Deleted Scenes, Draft Ideas at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Josh Brolin as Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

Highlights
  • Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely held a Comic-Con panel
  • Thanos killed all the Avengers in alternate timeline in Endgame
  • The Living Tribunal was introduced in Infinity War in early draft

Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely kicked off Hall H proceedings at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 on Friday, reflecting on the two giant Marvel Cinematic Universe chapters they co-wrote — Avengers: Infinity War being the other one — and teasing scenes and concepts that didn't make it to the final scripts. That included Thanos killing all the Avengers in an alternate timeline in Endgame, Doctor Strange invoking the Living Tribunal in Infinity War, and a giant Midgard serpent that Thor fought in Infinity War.

Naturally, the most shocking Comic-Con revelation of them all was the Avengers: Endgame deleted scene involving Thanos. Here's how the idea went: after learning that the Avengers were time-travelling, Thanos from 2014 went to Earth and killed every superhero. He then travelled to 2023 to the Avengers HQ, where the final battle takes place in Endgame, and then presented Captain America with the decapitated head of the other Cap. Markus and McFeely said they were inspired by the Old Man Logan comic, but ultimately cut it because it was too dark. We didn't want to traumatise children, they joked.

On Avengers: Infinity War, the co-writers introduced the Living Tribunal — an entity that oversees and maintains balance across realities, per wiki — because of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. This would happen during the fight between Doctor Strange and Thanos on the latter's home planet of Titan, with the former opening an inter-dimensional portal. Thanos would appear in front of the Living Tribunal and be judged guilty (naturally). But Markus and McFeely opted to do away with the scene because they felt it would've been too confusing for viewers.

As for what that Midgard serpent was about, the co-writers revealed that they initially struggled to come up with a decent plotline for Thor in Infinity War. In an early version of the script, Thor would have fought a giant serpent in Midgard to get his hands on Stormbreaker, that Thanos-killing magical axe. But as you can tell, because you're likely laughing or going ‘Huh?', it wasn't working and was axed. Excuse the pun.

Markus and McFeely also revealed that it was Robert Downey Jr.'s idea that Tony Stark / Iron Man wouldn't have any last words as he died. Considering he had prepared that holographic video in the event of his death, it made sense to not take away from the emotion of that moment.

The Endgame co-writers also talked to real physicists to discuss how time travel would work. And at Comic-Con, they showed off images of the whiteboards they used to plan the time heist — and the film in general — during the writing process.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avengers, Avengers Endgame, Avengers Infinity War, Thor, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Doctor Strange, Infinity War, Iron Man, Comic Con, Comic Con 2019, SDCC, SDCC 2019
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Is Realme 3i the New Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000?
Honor Smartphones
Avengers: Endgame Writers Talk Deleted Scenes, Draft Ideas at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  2. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 Debuts in India
  3. This Could Be the First Nokia Feature Phone Running Android
  4. Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Opens Up on Redmi K20 India Price After Fans Complain
  5. Baby’s First Smart Diaper: Pampers Takes ‘Wearables’ to a Whole New Level
  6. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  7. Watching Porn in Incognito Mode? Google, Facebook Can Still Track You
  8. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z
  9. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Debuts in India, Sales Open August 1
  10. Typewriter Review: Is Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix Horror Series India’s Stranger Things?
#Latest Stories
  1. Avengers: Endgame Writers Talk Deleted Scenes, Draft Ideas at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  2. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  3. Vivo iQoo Neo 4GB RAM Variant Spotted on TENAA, Expected to Launch Soon
  4. Hongmeng OS Isn’t an Android Replacement, Huawei Executive Says
  5. Google’s Stadia Controller Won’t Work Support Bluetooth Headsets at Launch
  6. Google to Fix Chrome Loophole That Exposed Incognito Status to Websites
  7. Musk Says SpaceX’s Starship Can Land on the Moon by 2021
  8. India Drops 3 Places in Mobile, Fixed Broadband Speeds in June: Ookla
  9. Huawei Mate 30 Lite, Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro Images Spotted on TENAA
  10. Mobile Phones a Flight Danger? They Are on These Boeing Jets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.