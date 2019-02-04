NDTV Gadgets360.com

Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl 2019 Teaser Trailer Out Now

, 04 February 2019
Highlights

  • Avengers: Endgame just got a new teaser
  • It debuted at Super Bowl 2019
  • The teaser is just a 30-second clip and it doesn’t reveal much

Avengers: Endgame's new teaser was aired during Super Bowl 2019 in the US. This means that you have a 30-second video to glean more information about the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which is also pegged to be the conclusion of the long-running series. This Avengers: Endgame trailer focuses on the superheroes who were still alive at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, War Machine, Hawkeye, and Ant-Man are seen preparing for a showdown with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame's Super Bowl 2019 teaser. You can watch the latest trailer below.

 

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame was released in December, where we saw Iron Man lost in space and almost out of oxygen and water to survive. That trailer didn't show much, which is a good thing because no one wants the trailers to spoil the entire movie. The most surprising thing to be revealed in the first Avengers: Endgame trailer was that Ant-Man has returned.

Marvel and Disney clearly don't want to give away too much that's going to happen in Avengers: Endgame, and this teaser confirms that. There's hardly any information about the story so you can rest easy if you are worried about spoilers. You just get to see who is alive and a sneak peek at a couple of interesting bits of machinery that are going to be used in the battle against Thanos. In related news, the Avengers cast could make an appears at 2019 Oscars to helm the biggest award ceremony for Hollywood movies.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to release in India and elsewhere on April 26, 2019.

