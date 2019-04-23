With the world premiere on Monday in Los Angeles, the first reactions to Avengers: Endgame are pouring in on social media, and they are universally positive. (The review embargo lifts Tuesday afternoon US time). Critics are labelling it “the most emotional, most epic film” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their new favourite Marvel movie, “everything [fans] want it to be and more” and “the perfect culmination” of the Infinity Saga among other things. Others said that Endgame “delivers an inspiring exploration of what it means to be family and a hero” and that it's bound to make you laugh and cry, while being both ‘surprising' and ‘satisfying' with “huge payoff”.

The Avengers: Endgame early reactions below are naturally spoiler-free but if you prefer to go in completely blind, you shouldn't have clicked on this article in the first place. Here is a select list of American critics' reactions, including /Film's Peter Sciretta, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Collider's Steven Weintraub, CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg, Gizmodo's Germain Lussier, Entertainment Weekly's Anthony Breznican, The Wrap's Beatric Verhoeven and Umberto Gonzales, NYT's Dave Itzkoff, Variety's Matt Donnelly and Ramin Setoodeh, and Fox's Kevin McCarthy among others.

Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It's the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I've never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

Man #AvengersEndgame kicked my ass. It was an epic conclusion to 11 years of films. It had laughs, incredible action and absolute emotional rollercoaster. It was the series finale for these cast of characters that I had been hoping for. Congrats to all for pulling off the feat. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) April 23, 2019

This can't be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored. A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/5LvFw9UEBQ — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 23, 2019

INCREDIBLE!! #AVENGERS #ENDGAME brings the entire MCU to a rousing, exciting, deeply moving & wholly satisfying conclusion! It's a *BEAUTIFUL* film! Fun, smart, clever, BRILLIANT! Perfect blend of action, heart & humor! This is as good as it gets! Greatest superhero movie EVER! pic.twitter.com/dMeLtvO7Gy — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) April 23, 2019

Wow. #AvengersEndgame is staggering. It's surprising in ways I never saw coming and satisfying in ways I didn't realize I needed. It's kind of the ultimate gift to fans of the MCU. It's very long and has a few hiccups, but is everything you're hoping for and more. pic.twitter.com/RO97kw9fs5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 23, 2019

Don't know how any @MarvelStudios fan walks out of #AvengersEndgame disappointed. Movie is loaded with incredible set pieces and tons of small character moments that leave you wanting more. An epic conclusion to 10 years of Marvel movies. Thank you to everyone that worked on MCU. pic.twitter.com/HbXkwuYL5y — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is A LOT. Too much at times. But wow the payoff is huge. Left me proud to have invested over a decade in a franchise that delivers an inspiring exploration of what it means to be family & a hero. (Endgame also now has one of my favorite shots in the entire MCU.) — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame just ended. No spoiler, but some first thoughts.



Epic is the word. Epic multiplied by a decade of emotion, excitement and investment. This is the payoff.



It left me with a full heart, but one I had has some scars on it. Those are the strongest kind, after all. pic.twitter.com/Ay2rXISBOB — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) April 23, 2019

So I just saw #AvengersEndgame, and you guys aren't ready for shiiiiit. All the theorizing didn't prepare you for this. I cried a lot, I flung my hands in the air and screamed out loud. It's incredible. #EndgamePremiereLA #Avengers #Endgame — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) April 23, 2019

I was not prepared for the range of emotions that #Endgame put me through, from utter despair to pure elation. I laughed, I cried, I wished Tony Stark was my dad. — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 23, 2019

Incredible ingenuity and commitment. Marvel and Disney can and should be proud of this moment. #AvengersEndgame — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) April 23, 2019

There wasn't a dry eye in the house as the credits rolled for #AvengersEndgame. — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) April 23, 2019

The scope of Avengers: Endgame is impossible to put into words. What Fiege & MCU achieved over last 10-years has lead to this gloriously masterful moment in cinema & it's truly mind-blowing how beautifully paced this storytelling is. Perfectly balanced. As all things should be. — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) April 23, 2019

Here's the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame, via Disney:

“The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame will release April 26 in India and across the world.

Cover image courtesy of @Avengers Twitter account.