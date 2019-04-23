Technology News

Avengers: Endgame First Reactions After World Premiere Are a Win for Marvel

| Updated: 23 April 2019 13:39 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Brie Larson at the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame out April 26 in cinemas in India

‘Most emotional, most epic Marvel film’, per one critic

Full of moments that will make you laugh and cry, most say

With the world premiere on Monday in Los Angeles, the first reactions to Avengers: Endgame are pouring in on social media, and they are universally positive. (The review embargo lifts Tuesday afternoon US time). Critics are labelling it “the most emotional, most epic film” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their new favourite Marvel movie, “everything [fans] want it to be and more” and “the perfect culmination” of the Infinity Saga among other things. Others said that Endgame “delivers an inspiring exploration of what it means to be family and a hero” and that it's bound to make you laugh and cry, while being both ‘surprising' and ‘satisfying' with “huge payoff”.

All You Need to Know About Avengers: Endgame and the Future of MCU

The Avengers: Endgame early reactions below are naturally spoiler-free but if you prefer to go in completely blind, you shouldn't have clicked on this article in the first place. Here is a select list of American critics' reactions, including /Film's Peter Sciretta, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Collider's Steven Weintraub, CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg, Gizmodo's Germain Lussier, Entertainment Weekly's Anthony Breznican, The Wrap's Beatric Verhoeven and Umberto Gonzales, NYT's Dave Itzkoff, Variety's Matt Donnelly and Ramin Setoodeh, and Fox's Kevin McCarthy among others.

Here's the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame, via Disney:

“The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame will release April 26 in India and across the world.

Cover image courtesy of @Avengers Twitter account.

