Avengers: Endgame Has No Post-Credits Scenes: Reports

In a break from tradition, there are reportedly no scenes during or after the credits in Avengers: Endgame. All previous 21 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had at least one, if not more. (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had a record five.) Given there are no mid- or post-credits scenes in Endgame, audiences are free to leave after the film ends, though you should still stay to acknowledge the work of the makers. The lack of a post-credits scene is not completely surprising given Marvel doesn't have anything to tease right now. Spider-Man: Far From Home is the only movie officially on its slate right now, post which Marvel enters a new era — or a phase, per its own terminology.

According to several publications — CNET, GameSpot, and Inverse — even though Avengers: Endgame doesn't have a post-credits scene, you should stay for two reasons. There is apparently an ‘audio stinger' at the end as the Marvel Studios logo appears. Multiple reports say it sounds like metal striking metal, which could be a reference to Iron Man building his first suit. And if you don't care for the ‘audio stinger', CNET says the initial part of the credits “serve as a beautiful homage to all of the (many) Avengers, but especially the original six.”

Post the Spider-Man sequel, Marvel fans can look forward to a standalone Black Widow film starring Scarlett Johansson and directed by Cate Shortland (Lore), expected to begin filming in June; The Eternals from director Chloé Zhao (The Rider) and possibly starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Ma Dong-seok, expected to begin filming in August; a Doctor Strange sequel from director Scott Derrickson; a Black Panther sequel from writer-director Ryan Coogler; Shang-Chi, Marvel's first Asian superhero from director Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12) and writer Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984); and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with writer-director James Gunn back at the helm after a months-long controversy.

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26 in cinemas in India.