Avengers: Endgame Is Now the Highest-Grossing Film of 2019 in India

In less than a week.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 18:38 IST
Avengers: Endgame Is Now the Highest-Grossing Film of 2019 in India

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

The Avengers HQ in Avengers: Endgame

  • Endgame beats Uri – The Surgical Strike
  • Set to become Hollywood’s highest-grosser in India
  • Might touch $2 billion globally by end of weekend

Avengers: Endgame has become the highest-grossing film of 2019 in India in less than a week, with a total box office gross of Rs. 290.83 crores (about $41.9 million), Disney India has revealed. It has surpassed Uri – The Surgical Strike, which has a reported net gross of Rs. 244 crores (about $35.19 million), as opposed to Endgame's Rs. 244.3 crores (about $35.2 million). Net box office is the total gross, minus the entertainment tax. Endgame looks set to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India by end of Thursday, with Infinity War currently leading with a gross of Rs. 294 crores (about $43.59 million).

The highly-awaited Marvel movie added Rs. 31.07 crores (about $4.48 million) on Tuesday and Rs. 33.93 crores (about $4.89 million) on Wednesday, on the back of Rs. 36.96 crores (about $5.3 million) on Monday in India. Previously, Avengers: Endgame had collected Rs. 63.81 crores (about $9.17 million) on Friday, Rs. 62.14 crores (about $8.9 million) on Saturday, and Rs. 62.92 crores (about $9 million) on Sunday, resulting in an opening weekend total of Rs. 188.87 crores (about $27.14 million). This is by far the highest opening ever for a Hollywood film in India.

Of course, this is a very narrow way to look at the box office performance, since it restricts to not just this year but also their collections in India. For instance, Uri – The Surgical Strike has a worldwide gross of Rs. 359 crores (about $55 million), but Endgame will naturally blow every Indian film out of the water once you zoom out. The highest-grossing Indian film of all time is Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal with a reported gross of Rs. 2,024-Rs. 2,100 crores (about $311-340 million). The film earned most of its gross in China, which has over five times more theatres and higher average ticket prices.

Globally, Endgame is up to $1.48 billion (about Rs. 10,261 crores) at the box office, which makes it the third highest-grossing film of all time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the eighth highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, behind Furious 7 ($1.516 billion), The Avengers ($1.518 billion), Jurassic World ($1.671 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion), Titanic ($2.187 billion), and Avatar ($2.788 billion). These figures do not account for inflation.

Endgame should easily cross The Avengers as it closes out the first week of release on Thursday, though it will be very interesting if it can hit $2 billion by the end of the second weekend.

Akhil Arora
Avengers: Endgame Is Now the Highest-Grossing Film of 2019 in India
