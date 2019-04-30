Technology News

Avengers: Endgame Brought Back [Redacted] Thor Character With Unused Footage

She did lend her voice, though.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 12:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Avengers: Endgame Brought Back [Redacted] Thor Character With Unused Footage

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Avengers: Endgame

Highlights
  • Avengers: Endgame now playing in cinemas worldwide
  • It brings back several MCU stars from past films
  • One of the Thor characters only lent her voice

Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame.

Thanks to the time travel plot mechanic in Avengers: Endgame, several characters of past entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe make an appearance in the highly-awaited film. That includes the likes of Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One from Doctor Strange, Robert Redford as Alexander Pierce from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and John Slattery as Iron Man's father Howard Stark from Iron Man 2, Ant-Man, and Captain America: Civil War. There are two major returning characters from the standalone Thor films as well, in Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, and Rene Russo as Thor's mother Frigga.

But while Russo spent time on the sets of Avengers: Endgame, given the lengthy scene she shared with future version of her son, Portman didn't. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo revealed that the scenes involving her character Jane Foster are simply leftover shots from 2013's Thor: The Dark World, the last time Portman reprised the role. That said, the famous actress did contribute to Endgame in some manner: her voice.

natalie portman thor dark world Natalie Portman Thor

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in Thor: The Dark World
Photo Credit: Zade Rosenthal/Marvel Studios

“A little bit of voice-over when she's talking in the distance, that's it,” Anthony told EW. If you recall from Endgame, we first see her talking to some Asgardians from a distance, with her dialogue partly drowned in the conversation between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper). There is another shot of her later from up close, when Rocket sneaks up behind her to get the Aether — which makes up one of the six Infinity Stones — which has attached itself to Foster, as goes the plot in Thor: The Dark World. But she quickly wakes up and walks off-screen.

Keen-eyed viewers would have noticed something amiss while watching Endgame, and the directors have now confirmed those suspicions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avengers, Avengers Endgame, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Natalie Portman, Thor, Thor The Dark World
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
PewDiePie Ends 'Subscribe' Meme After Christchurch Shooter's Shout-Out
Facebook Joins Research on Social Media Impact on Elections
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Avengers: Endgame Brought Back [Redacted] Thor Character With Unused Footage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera in a Video
  2. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With These Offers
  3. Boat Rockerz 450 Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  4. Vivo Z3x With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Debuts
  5. Amazon Summer Sale to Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Smartphones
  6. Avengers: Endgame Blasts Off With $1.2 Billion Opening Weekend
  7. Vivo Y17 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review
  9. Game of Thrones Predictions: Who Will Claim the Iron Throne? [Spoilers]
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.