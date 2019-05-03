Avengers: Endgame is en route to becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of this decade. And why wouldn't it be? After all, this is the end, the final chapter, the culmination of 22 Marvel films. You know we can go on and on and say all the good things in the world for this film and words will still fall short. Now just imagine, a movie this big and you're a huge fan who has eagerly awaited to watch it for the past year and right when you're about to go for your show at the theatre, it gets spoiled for you. Well, this is what happened in the Philippines when a local TV station aired a pirated version of the film one day after it was released in the country.

According to a report by Philippines News Agency, Orient Cable and Telecommunications, Inc. aired the much-awaited Avengers: Endgame on cable TV one day after the film premiered in the country on Wednesday. Following the incident, Teatro De Dapitan, an authorised movie house for the movie, had complained about the matter to the local police. While we don't know what led Orient Cable to air the movie but going by the report, we are certain that the fans must be really furious and according to a student, the cable operator has apparently broken three federal laws in the country. The management at Orient Cable has stayed mum and declined to comment on the matter.

Well, having a movie spoilt, and a movie such as this is a sad fate for many fans. We reported last month, that how the director duo of Avengers: Endgame, the Russo brothers asked the fans to not spoil the movie after footage had leaked. But we guess the message was clearly not understood on the part of Orient Cable. The move is not just sad and heartbreaking for the fans, but disrespectful to the people who have put in years of hard work on the product.

In India, the epic MCU saga is running to packed theatres and according to our report from today, Avengers: Endgame has now become the highest grossing Hollywood movie of all time in India, a week after its release in the country with a total box-office gross of Rs. 310 crores.