Technology News

Avengers: Endgame Pirated Version Aired on Local TV Channel in the Philippines

Very sad news for fans in the Philippines.

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 17:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Avengers: Endgame Pirated Version Aired on Local TV Channel in the Philippines

Photo Credit: Disney/ Marvel Studios

The (remaining) heroes in Avengers: Endgame

Highlights
  • Avengers: Endgame leaks on TV in the Philippines
  • Incident happens one day after its premiere
  • Orient Cable is silent on the matter

Avengers: Endgame is en route to becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of this decade. And why wouldn't it be? After all, this is the end, the final chapter, the culmination of 22 Marvel films. You know we can go on and on and say all the good things in the world for this film and words will still fall short. Now just imagine, a movie this big and you're a huge fan who has eagerly awaited to watch it for the past year and right when you're about to go for your show at the theatre, it gets spoiled for you. Well, this is what happened in the Philippines when a local TV station aired a pirated version of the film one day after it was released in the country.

According to a report by Philippines News Agency, Orient Cable and Telecommunications, Inc. aired the much-awaited Avengers: Endgame on cable TV one day after the film premiered in the country on Wednesday. Following the incident, Teatro De Dapitan, an authorised movie house for the movie, had complained about the matter to the local police. While we don't know what led Orient Cable to air the movie but going by the report, we are certain that the fans must be really furious and according to a student, the cable operator has apparently broken three federal laws in the country. The management at Orient Cable has stayed mum and declined to comment on the matter.

Well, having a movie spoilt, and a movie such as this is a sad fate for many fans. We reported last month, that how the director duo of Avengers: Endgame, the Russo brothers asked the fans to not spoil the movie after footage had leaked. But we guess the message was clearly not understood on the part of Orient Cable. The move is not just sad and heartbreaking for the fans, but disrespectful to the people who have put in years of hard work on the product.

In India, the epic MCU saga is running to packed theatres and according to our report from today, Avengers: Endgame has now become the highest grossing Hollywood movie of all time in India, a week after its release in the country with a total box-office gross of Rs. 310 crores.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avengers Endgame, Marvel, Disney, Avengers
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Idea Offers Year-Long 1.5GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls to Citi Credit Card Buyers: How to Avail
Cyclone Fani: Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio Telcos Detail Steps Taken to Help Affected
Honor Smartphones
Avengers: Endgame Pirated Version Aired on Local TV Channel in the Philippines
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  5. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  7. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.