Avengers: Endgame Directors Ask Fans to Not Spoil Movie After Footage Leaks, as Marvel Looks Back in New Trailer

, 17 April 2019
Avengers: Endgame Directors Ask Fans to Not Spoil Movie After Footage Leaks, as Marvel Looks Back in New Trailer

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Chris Evans as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame

Highlights

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26 in India

Russo brothers ask fans to not spoil film amid leaks

New ‘trailer’ looks back at 21 previous Marvel chapters

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo — collectively known as the Russo brothers — pleaded with fans on Tuesday in an open letter posted to Twitter, to not spoil the highly-awaited movie for others by giving away any part of it, hours after reports of several clips from Endgame had leaked online. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios released a new two-and-a-half-minute video — it's a stretch to call it a ‘trailer' given the only new footage is one second and a line of dialogue — that offers a look back at all previous 21 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what with Avengers: Endgame set to conclude is being termed as the ‘Infinity Saga'.

“The two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga,” the Russo brothers said in the letter, seen above. “Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we're once again asking for your help. When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence.”

Their last few words call back to a similar open letter they put out for Avengers: Infinity War, wherein the words “Thanos demands your silence” were turned into a social media hashtag. This time around, the Russo brothers have come up with a new one: “#DontSpoilTheEndgame”. That hashtag may well end up being co-opted by another fandom this month and the next, given there's another big entertainment property — Game of Thrones — that has closely guarded its secrets as it wraps up its story.

 

As for the new Endgame video, it opens with the words of Nick Fury, before taking us through the films in a (largely) chronological fashion, from Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel. The new dialogue comes around the two-minute mark, as Cap says: “Before we're done, we still have one promise to keep,” which is followed by a brief glimpse at a multi-pronged modification to Iron Man's suit.

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26 in cinemas worldwide.

Comments

Avengers, Avengers Endgame, Russo brothers, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Marvel, MCU, Disney
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Avengers: Endgame Directors Ask Fans to Not Spoil Movie After Footage Leaks, as Marvel Looks Back in New Trailer
Realme U1
