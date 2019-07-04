Technology News
Avengers: Endgame to Re-Release in India on Friday With Extra Footage

The extended version features a deleted Hulk scene et cetera.

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 14:21 IST
Avengers: Endgame to Re-Release in India on Friday With Extra Footage

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is returning to select theatres across India on Friday, Disney India has announced, with several minutes of additional post-credits footage that wasn't part of the film's original theatrical version that released in April. It will only be available in English. The re-release of the gigantic Marvel Cinematic Universe film comes a week after it returned to cinemas in the US. If it's the same extended version as that, which it ought to be, you can expect a Stan Lee tribute, an unfinished deleted scene featuring Bruce Banner / the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and the opening scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is already out in theatres across India.

Considering it has already had a long box office run, the India re-release of Avengers: Endgame is restricted to a single time-slot across a select few cinemas in the biggest cities. At the time of writing, that includes seven theatres in New Delhi, five in Bengaluru, three locations in Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and one apiece in Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. Participating cinema chains include PVR Cinemas, Cinépolis, and INOX among others. Most theatres are opting for a 2D re-release for Endgame, which allows them to run it in a smaller screen, while very few are offering a 3D or 4DX option. Even the show timings are generally restricted to the last late-night slot.

Avengers: Endgame's international re-release hasn't been received well by fans, considering how little it offers in terms of new content. Many were left disappointed with the fact that the visual effects were incomplete in the 18-second Hulk deleted scene, despite Disney noting in advance that it was “unfinished”. The film's re-release has been viewed by many as an attempt by Disney-Marvel to snatch the top spot from Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. Last week's US re-release brought it a step closer — $2.766 billion vs $2.788 billion — and it's now unlikely that Endgame will surpass the James Cameron-directed blockbuster.

If you're one of those who somehow magically missed Avengers: Endgame during its two-month theatrical run in India, well now's your chance to go watch it. For everyone else, there's the new MCU entry Spider-Man: Far From Home, which released Thursday in India. And if you're caught up with everything, you'll just have to wait as Marvel has yet to officially confirm what's coming in Phase Four, the next arc of the MCU.

