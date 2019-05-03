Technology News

Avengers: Endgame Is Now the Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film of All Time in India

It achieved that milestone in seven days.

By | Updated: 3 May 2019 14:32 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is now the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India, beating the record set by its own predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, last year. The 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grossed Rs. 310 crores (about $44.7 million) in its first week of release in India, passing the lifetime gross of Infinity War that stands at Rs. 294 crores (about $43.59 million). In doing so, Endgame has become the 15th highest-grossing film of all time in India.

The culminating chapter of the Infinity Saga added Rs. 19.17 crores (about $2.8 million) on Thursday in India, taking its total gross past Rs. 300 crores in India, the first non-Indian film to do so in the country. Previously, Avengers: Endgame had collected Rs. 63.81 crores (about $9.17 million) on Friday, Rs. 62.14 crores (about $8.9 million) on Saturday, and Rs. 62.92 crores (about $9 million) on Sunday, Rs. 36.96 crores (about $5.3 million) on Monday, Rs. 31.07 crores (about $4.48 million) on Tuesday, and Rs. 33.93 crores (about $4.89 million) on Wednesday in India.

Box office collections in India deal in net collections, which is the total gross, minus the entertainment tax. Endgame currently has a net gross of Rs. 260.4 crores (about $37.6 million), which makes it the 15th highest-grossing film of all time in India, per numbers collated by tracking site Box Office India. This is unprecedented and Endgame has a real shot at entering the top-10 club.

Globally, Endgame is up to $1.66 billion (about Rs. 11,491 crores) at the box office, which makes it the second highest-grossing film of all time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the sixth highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, behind Jurassic World ($1.671 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion), Titanic ($2.187 billion), and Avatar ($2.788 billion). These figures do not account for inflation.

Endgame might just emerge as a $2-billion film once this weekend is done and dusted.

Avengers: Endgame Is Now the Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film of All Time in India
