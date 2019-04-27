Avengers: Endgame India Box Office Collections Top Rs. 53 Crore on Opening Day

Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter from the Avengers franchise, has broken box office records in India by registering an opening day collection of Rs 53.10 crore, becoming the biggest Hollywood opener in the country till date. From Iron Man to Captain America to Hulk to Black Widow to Thor — Marvel superheroes have assembled one last time in Avengers: Endgame to save the world and fight against Thanos. As conjectured by trade analysts, the movie is not only turning out to be an emotional affair for fans but also soaring high at the box office globally.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame has taken an unprecedented opening at the Indian box office collecting Rs 63.21 crore (Gross Box Office Collection) and Rs 53.10 crore (Net Box Office Collection) in all languages. It released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu across 2,845 screens in India on Friday, according to the film's representatives.

Avengers: Endgame Review: A Film Only Marvel Could Have Made [No Spoilers]

"The massive response by audiences across the country is a testimony of how emotionally invested the Marvel fans are in the Avengers franchise. They have eagerly waited to watch the culmination of the journey of 11 years and their extraordinary love for the Marvel characters is clearly evident today," Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement commenting on the India box office collection of Avengers: Endgame.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the fourth and final Avengers movie is already on the path to creating history.

"Avengers Endgame is sensational...Creates history... Records highest Day 1 of 2019 so far... emerges biggest Hollywood opener to date... Crosses Day 1 business of 'Thugs Of Hindostan', the biggest opener from Hindi film industry (Rs 52.25 crore in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu),” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

"'Avengers: Endgame' emerges a game changer... Sets new benchmarks on Day 1... An eye opener for the industry that feels national holidays/festivals yield best results at the box office," Adarsh added.

He compared the opening day numbers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. "2018: Avengers: Infinity War was Rs 31.30 crore/plus 2000 screens; 2019: Avengers: Endgame Rs 53.10 crore/2845 screens.”

Avengers: Endgame Heads for $300 Million Weekend Debut in US, Canada

Pointing out a coincidence, he wrote: "'Baahubali 2' released on (Friday) April 28, 2017; 'Avengers: Infinity War' released on (Friday) April 27, 2018; now 'Avengers: Endgame' released on (Friday) April 26, 2019... All three money spinners released on the last Friday of April, and non-holiday releases."

Trade guru Atul Mohan also posted: "Don't forget it's IPL, election time and non-holiday release! Avengers: Endgame proves that compulsive cinema content can outshine any other event that's happening in India."

Talking about the good start that Avengers: Endgame has taken, Siddharth Bhardwaj, Chief Marketing Officer, UFO Moviez, said: "Marvel has worked really hard to build each of its superhero franchise fan base. The film is drawing audiences of all these individual superheroes... The record-breaking box office numbers are expected not only from top cities but huge occupancy is being reported from tier I and tier II towns also.”

Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of India Release

Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film of MCU, marks the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among others. It is helmed by Russo Brothers Joe and Anthony.

The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

The film is heading for a record-shattering opening weekend of about $300 million in North America.

Avengers: Endgame Spoilers — the Biggest Talking Points of the Year's Biggest Film

It reported that the movie has taken in a stunning $305 million in its first two days of global release on Wednesday and Thursday in 46 markets, led by a powerful $154 million in China. The Chinese opening day broke a record, with $107 million. The UK is the second-largest international market with $15.3 million, followed by South Korea at $14.2 million and Australia at $13.9 million.