Avengers: Endgame will be available Wednesday, November 13 on Hotstar in India, the Disney-owned streaming service has told Gadgets 360. You have the launch of Disney+ — Disney's new streaming service, available Tuesday, November 12 in the US, Canada, and Netherlands — to thank for that, as Endgame was announced as a launch title for Disney+ last week. Usually, it takes up to a year for Marvel movies to land on streaming in India. For instance, the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, Captain Marvel, isn't available yet. You'll need a Hotstar Premium subscription — Rs. 299 per month, or Rs. 999 per year — to watch Endgame, as is the case for nearly all Hollywood movies on the platform.

Avengers: Endgame Review: A Film Only Marvel Could Have Made

With Endgame coming to Hotstar this week, it joins two other Avengers chapters — The Avengers, and Avengers: Infinity War — on India's biggest streaming service. (Avengers: Age of Ultron is available on JioCinema.) As for the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the whole, Hotstar exclusively has four more entries in Thor, Iron Man 3, Black Panther, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. JioCinema has five more exclusively in Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, and Doctor Strange. Netflix has just the one in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Iron Man, and Iron Man 2 are available on both Hotstar and JioCinema, The Incredible Hulk is on both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Captain America: The First Avenger is available on three platforms in Netflix, Hotstar, and JioCinema, and Guardians of the Galaxy is available on both Netflix and JioCinema. Only two MCU movies — Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Thor: Ragnarok — are missing from streaming services in India, while the likes of Captain Marvel, and Spider-Man: Far From Home haven't arrived yet because they released in cinemas earlier this year.

Avengers: Endgame is out Wednesday, November 13 on Hotstar in India. It will only be available with the original English-language audio, and won't support the offline-viewing download feature, as is the case for all other Marvel movies on the platform.