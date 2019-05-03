If you're among those who haven't yet watched Avengers: Endgame but are looking for an unofficial source to download the full movie on your system, you should be aware that many scammers are eagerly waiting for you. Antivirus company Kaspersky Lab in a blog post has detailed how several scamming schemes are running on the Web to attract people who want a full movie download of very popular Avengers: Endgame, which released in India last Friday. The latest Avengers movie has so far garnered $1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 11,771 crores) worldwide and already emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India. This shows how the title has become a household name and how it could help scammers.

Kaspersky Lab in its blog post has warned that the anticipation of downloading Avengers: Endgame full movie can you lead to a scam. "It begins with a simple search," the team at Kaspersky Lab underlines. "The results include a website that promises the user either a download or a full viewing of Avengers: Endgame online."

The team highlights that a message pops up once the streaming begins on the suspicious site to ask the visitors to create an account. This is when the scamming process kicks off as while the signing up for the account is mostly free, the visitors are being asked to provide their email address and create a password. Some sites even ask to enter credit card details, including the CVC code.

Although most visitors are believed to leave the site after being requested to enter credit card details, the scammers already have enough material (read email address and password) to proceed.

"You see, people tend to use the same password for many accounts," the Kaspersky Lab team says. "Almost everybody does. Therefore it's a pretty safe bet that at least some of the email and password combinations collected by scammers on this website will match account credentials on other websites — online shops, gaming or streaming services, e-mail accounts, social media, you name it."

The account details that you enter on the scamming websites could be used to steal money or digital valuables, for laundering stolen funds and items, at least for spamming.

Kaspersky Lab notes that you should always question what you find online as search engines can't filter out scamming websites entirely. Further, it is recommended to avoid entering ANY INFORMATION -- especially credit card details and email addresses -- on websites that appear dubious to you. Use of a password manager can also help to limit the reusing of passwords.