Technology News
loading

Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India

Watch the biggest movie of all time from the comfort of your home.

By | Updated: 30 July 2019 10:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

A still from the final battle in Avengers: Endgame

Highlights
  • iTunes offers the best value for money on Endgame
  • Google Play, YouTube offer more versatility in viewing
  • Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions not available yet

Avengers: Endgame is now available for rent or purchase on Google Play, iTunes, and YouTube in India. You can choose to pay for either the standard-definition (SD) or high-definition (HD) version — the latter includes 720p and 1080p — on all three services. For now, only the original English version is available. On iTunes, you can rent Avengers: Endgame for Rs. 120 / Rs. 150 or buy it for Rs. 490 / Rs. 690, with HD being more expensive naturally. And on both Google-owned platforms, the gigantic Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter costs Rs. 100 / Rs. 690 and Rs. 150 / Rs. 850 to rent or buy in SD and HD, respectively. If you'd rather buy it on Blu-ray disc (and want the Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu versions), you'll have to wait as Disney India has yet to open pre-orders.

Avengers: Endgame Review: A Film Only Marvel Could Have Made

Now the highest-grossing movie of all time with a worldwide box office gross of $2.793 billion (about Rs. 19,206 crores) — beating the decade-old record set by Avatar ($2.789 billion) in the process — Avengers: Endgame originally released April 26 in cinemas in India and across the world. It set new records starting with its opening weekend, globally and in India. Disney India re-released Endgame (with useless extra footage) in the week of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and it finished its theatrical run in the country as the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time in India (Rs. 437 crores), behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs. 1,429 crores), 2.0 (Rs. 519 crores), Baahubali: The Beginning (Rs. 515 crores), Dangal (Rs. 511 crores), and PK (Rs. 448 crores).

Endgame is also one of the most expensive films ever made with an estimated budget of $356 million (about Rs. 2,447 crores), partly thanks to its ensemble cast that includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Benedict Wong as Wong, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, and Josh Brolin as Thanos. Endgame was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, off a script written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

You can now download Avengers: Endgame on Google Play, iTunes, and YouTube in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avengers, Avengers Endgame, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant Man, Captain Marvel, Disney India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Confirmed, Will Allow Same Account to Run on Many Devices: WABetaInfo
Qualcomm, Tencent Agree to Collaborate on Gaming Devices, 5G
Honor Smartphones
Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  2. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Online Store Today
  3. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  4. All You Need to Know About eFootball PES 2020 Demo
  5. Vivo Z1 Pro Now on Open Sale in India
  6. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and More to Be Discounted During Realme Sale
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 1,188 Prepaid Pack Offers Unlimited Calls for 345 Days
  8. Vivo Z5 Reportedly Showcased in Hands-on Images Ahead of Launch
  9. Google Confirms Paying People $5 to Scan Their Face for Pixel 4
  10. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Acquires Data Privacy, Governance Service BlueTalon
  2. PUBG Mobile Lite Becomes Top Free Game in Google Play in India
  3. Xiaomi Continues to Lead Indian Smartphone Market, While Vivo Sees Strong Growth: Canalys
  4. Qualcomm, Tencent Agree to Collaborate on Gaming Devices, 5G
  5. Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  6. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Confirmed, Will Allow Same Account to Run on Many Devices: WABetaInfo
  7. Uber Lays Off 400 Employees From Its Global Marketing Team to Reduce Costs
  8. WhatsApp iOS Beta Starts Testing Quick Media Edit Feature, Multi-Platform System Rumoured
  9. BSNL Rs. 1,188 Mathuram Prepaid Recharge Plan With Unlimited Calls, 5GB Data for 345 Days Launched
  10. Google Pixel 4 to Feature Soli-Powered Face Unlock, Motion Sense Gestures
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.