Avengers: Endgame Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India

Avengers: Endgame is now available for rent or purchase on Google Play, iTunes, and YouTube in India. You can choose to pay for either the standard-definition (SD) or high-definition (HD) version — the latter includes 720p and 1080p — on all three services. For now, only the original English version is available. On iTunes, you can rent Avengers: Endgame for Rs. 120 / Rs. 150 or buy it for Rs. 490 / Rs. 690, with HD being more expensive naturally. And on both Google-owned platforms, the gigantic Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter costs Rs. 100 / Rs. 690 and Rs. 150 / Rs. 850 to rent or buy in SD and HD, respectively. If you'd rather buy it on Blu-ray disc (and want the Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu versions), you'll have to wait as Disney India has yet to open pre-orders.

Now the highest-grossing movie of all time with a worldwide box office gross of $2.793 billion (about Rs. 19,206 crores) — beating the decade-old record set by Avatar ($2.789 billion) in the process — Avengers: Endgame originally released April 26 in cinemas in India and across the world. It set new records starting with its opening weekend, globally and in India. Disney India re-released Endgame (with useless extra footage) in the week of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and it finished its theatrical run in the country as the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time in India (Rs. 437 crores), behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs. 1,429 crores), 2.0 (Rs. 519 crores), Baahubali: The Beginning (Rs. 515 crores), Dangal (Rs. 511 crores), and PK (Rs. 448 crores).

Endgame is also one of the most expensive films ever made with an estimated budget of $356 million (about Rs. 2,447 crores), partly thanks to its ensemble cast that includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Benedict Wong as Wong, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, and Josh Brolin as Thanos. Endgame was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, off a script written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

