Avengers: Endgame Crashes Ticket Sites as US Theatres Brace for New Record

, 03 April 2019
Photo Credit: Twitter/ RedalD 3D

Highlights

Early demand for Avengers: Endgame tickets is crashing websites

AMC Entertainment couldn't handle traffic when tickets went on sale

Fandango also struggled to meet demand

Early demand for Walt Disney's Avengers: Endgame tickets is crashing websites, underscoring predictions that it will deliver the biggest opening weekend of all time later this month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, the biggest US theatre chain, couldn't handle the traffic when tickets went on sale Tuesday. Fandango, a top ticket supplier, also struggled to meet demand. It put customers in queues, and then told them, "The line is paused."

Disney's Marvel Studios also released a new trailer for the film, helping stoke excitement.

AMC likened the crash to the moment in the previous Avengers movie when villain Thanos kills half the people in the universe.

"We want everyone to be able to grab their Avengers: Endgame tickets, but it looks like we've gotten Thanos' snap," the movie chain told customers on Twitter.

Box Office Pro is forecasting opening-weekend sales of $265 million (roughly Rs. 1,800 crores) in North America for Endgame, which opens on April 26. That would exceed the record $257.7 million set by its predecessor Infinity War last year.

Box Office Pro also projects $645 million (roughly Rs. 4,400 crores) for the film's full domestic run. That's short of the $936.7 million record set by another Disney film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, according to Box Office Mojo.

© 2019 Bloomberg LP

