With over two weeks to release, Marvel has released a new one-minute clip from Avengers: Endgame, which features some of the remaining members of the titular group — Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) aka the Black Widow, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Rhodey (Don Cheadle), Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) aka Captain Marvel, and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) aka Captain America — stepping up and deciding to go after Thanos (Josh Brolin). The new clip is the first continuous look we have had at Endgame, as it pieces together several bits from trailers and teasers in the past.

The new Avengers: Endgame clip begins with Black Widow staring at a floating AR thingy as she remarks that Thanos “used the [Infinity] Stones again”, which means that the Avengers have come up with a system that can track when one of the six Infinity Stones — which Thanos acquired in Avengers: Infinity War, to be able to wipe out half of all life in the universe — is used by the Mad Titan. Banner cautions that they would “be going in short-handed”, a line that doesn't fully gel with the previous dialogue and suggests that the Endgame clip might have been edited.

Rhodey notes that Thanos does still have all the Infinity Stones, to which Captain Marvel casually replies: “So let's get him. And use them to bring everyone back.” After Rhodey rhetorically asks: “Just like that?” Captain America nods and says: “Yeah, just like that.”

“Even if there's a small chance that we can undo this, I mean we owe it to everyone who's not in this room to try,” Black Widow adds. Banner chimes in with reason: “If we do this, how do we know it's gonna end differently than it did before?” which is followed by a remarkable, but possibly justified boast by Captain Marvel, who remarks that they didn't have her last time.

“Hey new girl, everybody in this room is about that superhero life,” Rhodey responds. “And if you don't mind my asking, where the hell have you been all this time?” to which Captain Marvel says: “There are a lot of other planets in the universe. And unfortunately, they didn't have you guys.” Rhodey and Captain America seem satisfied with that logic, and it should also answer all fans that have been asking the same question since Captain Marvel showed up in her own movie last month.

Thor, who's been listening and eating all this while, then gets up from his chair and walks towards Captain Marvel with a serious look on his face. And in a repeat of the shot from the March trailer, he then summons his new weapon — the axe Stormbreaker — as he holds his hand mere inches from her face. She doesn't flinch at all and simply smiles. Having passed what might have been a test of sorts, Thor says: “I like this one.”

As the music rises in the background, Captain America concludes: “Let's go get this son of a bitch.”

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26, 2019 in cinemas worldwide.

