Technology News

Avengers: Endgame Clip — Captain Marvel Leads the Fight Against Thanos

, 09 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Avengers: Endgame Clip — Captain Marvel Leads the Fight Against Thanos

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers in Avengers: Endgame

Highlights

Avengers: Endgame out April 26 in cinemas worldwide

New clip is first continuous look at Endgame

It stitches together several bits from past trailers

With over two weeks to release, Marvel has released a new one-minute clip from Avengers: Endgame, which features some of the remaining members of the titular group — Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) aka the Black Widow, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Rhodey (Don Cheadle), Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) aka Captain Marvel, and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) aka Captain America — stepping up and deciding to go after Thanos (Josh Brolin). The new clip is the first continuous look we have had at Endgame, as it pieces together several bits from trailers and teasers in the past.

The new Avengers: Endgame clip begins with Black Widow staring at a floating AR thingy as she remarks that Thanos “used the [Infinity] Stones again”, which means that the Avengers have come up with a system that can track when one of the six Infinity Stones — which Thanos acquired in Avengers: Infinity War, to be able to wipe out half of all life in the universe — is used by the Mad Titan. Banner cautions that they would “be going in short-handed”, a line that doesn't fully gel with the previous dialogue and suggests that the Endgame clip might have been edited.

 

Rhodey notes that Thanos does still have all the Infinity Stones, to which Captain Marvel casually replies: “So let's get him. And use them to bring everyone back.” After Rhodey rhetorically asks: “Just like that?” Captain America nods and says: “Yeah, just like that.”

“Even if there's a small chance that we can undo this, I mean we owe it to everyone who's not in this room to try,” Black Widow adds. Banner chimes in with reason: “If we do this, how do we know it's gonna end differently than it did before?” which is followed by a remarkable, but possibly justified boast by Captain Marvel, who remarks that they didn't have her last time.

“Hey new girl, everybody in this room is about that superhero life,” Rhodey responds. “And if you don't mind my asking, where the hell have you been all this time?” to which Captain Marvel says: “There are a lot of other planets in the universe. And unfortunately, they didn't have you guys.” Rhodey and Captain America seem satisfied with that logic, and it should also answer all fans that have been asking the same question since Captain Marvel showed up in her own movie last month.

Thor, who's been listening and eating all this while, then gets up from his chair and walks towards Captain Marvel with a serious look on his face. And in a repeat of the shot from the March trailer, he then summons his new weapon — the axe Stormbreaker — as he holds his hand mere inches from her face. She doesn't flinch at all and simply smiles. Having passed what might have been a test of sorts, Thor says: “I like this one.”

As the music rises in the background, Captain America concludes: “Let's go get this son of a bitch.”

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26, 2019 in cinemas worldwide.

If you're a fan of Game of Thrones, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming and pop culture podcast for a discussion around season 8, popular fan theories, and our favourite characters. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avengers, Avengers Endgame, Marvel, Disney, MCU, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Microsoft Edge Based on Chromium Project Debuts on Windows 10, Available for Download in 2 Distinct Builds
Windows 10 May 2019 Update Rolling Out for Release Preview Ring, Wider Rollout to Begin Late May: Microsoft
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Avengers: Endgame Clip — Captain Marvel Leads the Fight Against Thanos
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A90 Tipped to Sport Rotating Pop-Up Camera
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  4. JVC 55-Inch 4K Smart Quantum LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 38,999
  5. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Set to Return With Offers on These Mobiles
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Watch a New One-Minute Clip From Avengers: Endgame
  8. PUBG Mobile Isn't E-Sports Ready, Says One of India's Biggest Organisers
  9. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Paid $1.40 in 2018, in Nod to Old Character Limit
  10. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get Android 9 Pie Public Beta Update in China
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.