Technology News

Avengers: Endgame – Why Captain America's Farewell Is So Special to Writers of the Movie

The typical ‘good’ type characters in cinematic history fascinate the writers of Avengers: Endgame

By | Updated: 27 April 2019 12:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Avengers: Endgame – Why Captain America's Farewell Is So Special to Writers of the Movie

Photo Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Marvel Studios/Film Frame

Avengers: Endgame: Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in a movie still

Highlights
  • Markus, McFeely have worked on the past four Avengers-universe movies
  • They were hired by MCU architect Kevin Feige
  • They wrote intriguing moral conflicts for Steve Rogers across five movies

Haven't seen Avengers: Endgame? Don't worry — this story is spoiler-free.

For Avengers: Endgame, the blockbuster capstone to more than a decade of Marvel Studios movies, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely scripted the narrative threads for scores of superheroes - a feat of story orchestration that requires an intimate understanding of a chorus of characters. Yet even after writing for everyone from Iron Man to Captain Marvel, the screenwriting duo remains true to the focus of their first Marvel cinematic project: Captain America.

It was about a decade ago when Markus and McFeely began writing Captain America: The First Avenger, which dramatised how undersize Steve Rogers became a World War II super-soldier, thanks to grit, moxie and the Army's experiment with "super serum." The writing team embraced adapting the star-spangled hero, who was created by another creative duo - Joe Simon and Jack Kirby - shortly before US involvement in World War II.

Across five films, Markus and McFeely constructed intriguing moral conflicts for Cap, the throwback, cynical-free character who is the Avengers' straightest arrow.

"He is steadfast where society is very gray and very mutable," Markus says. "And so the fascination has always been: How hard is it to stand up for these things he believes in - in the face of reality? Reality is a pretty tough thing to stand literally against."

Markus says such fiercely "good" types in cinematic history fascinate him: Characters such as Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird" or Eliot Ness in "The Untouchables."

McFeely shares that sensibility. "Chris and I figured early on with Cap that we would be betraying his character if we made him anything other than a forthright, stand-up character," he says.

The screenwriters wrote Steve Rogers as a hero who increasingly influences other people across his long arc.

"He changes a lot of minds in the first movie," McFeely says. Then in the first sequel, The Winter Soldier, "it gets even more obvious that he's changing the world around him."

With Endgame, the screenwriters found Cap - as played throughout his MCU run by Chris Evans - to be the most compelling character to script. The new film, which officially opens Friday, has added poignancy because Evans has said it is his final Avengers movie.

"He's never come up against the kind of defeat as he did at the end of 'Infinity War,' " says Markus, referring to last year's Avengers cliffhanger that set up the cataclysmic events of Endgame.

"It's pretty gratifying and fascinating to see him grapple with that," he continues. "And to see that with the four preceding films that we've done on him - that everything he's done has led to this: sitting in the dirt saying, 'What have I done?' What does he do with that?"

Markus and McFeely had no idea when they met in the mid-1990s, in a graduate writing program at the University of California at Davis, that their future would be in adapting classic superhero comics. While some classmates focused on completing their novels and short stories, they decided to give Hollywood a try.

"About halfway through that first (school) year, it came upon us that: Oh, you can write for Hollywood and get paid money," McFeely says.

So they made themselves a promise: If their Hollywood writing careers gained no traction by the time they turned 30, they would shake hands and go lead other lives.

In 2004, though, they did Emmy-winning work for The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, then landed work writing for the Chronicles of Narnia film franchise - which led them to getting hired to write for Marvel Studios, as guided by its architect/president Kevin Feige.

Markus and McFeely have worked on their past four Avengers-universe movies with sibling directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Praising the creative culture surrounding the films, the screenwriters say they appreciated the democratic approach: The best idea wins.

"They're incredibly collaborative - it's not a dictatorial relationship in any way," Markus says of the directors. "There's two of us and two of them, and it becomes a democratic roundtable way of creating."

Then there is the special perch of getting to write works that are embraced, scrutinised and deconstructed by millions of fans the globe over. The screenwriters relish these unusual opportunities to be under the pop-culture microscope.

Says Markus: "To have that many eyeballs - even if they're getting ready to tell you that they don't like what you've done - is incredibly rare."

© The Washington Post 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avengers Endgame, avengers infinity war
Slack Files to Go Public, Reveals Annual Loss of $140 Million
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Avengers: Endgame – Why Captain America's Farewell Is So Special to Writers of the Movie
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  2. Redmi 7 vs Redmi Y3: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. Amazon Summer Sale to Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Smartphones
  4. Air India Server Down for Six Hours, Operations Impacted Globally
  5. TCL Launches Android TV Models With 30W Audio, 4K Support in India
  6. Vodafone Rs. 139 Pack Offers 5GB Data, Unlimited Calling for 28 Days
  7. Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition Debuts in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  8. Windows 10 May 2019 Update Requires 32GB Minimum Storage
  9. Avengers: Endgame — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  10. Google Assistant Can Now Read Bedtime Stories on Android, iOS
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.