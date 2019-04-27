Technology News

Avengers: Endgame Heads for $300 Million Weekend Debut in US, Canada

Avengers: Endgame is looking to break the weekend record set by its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War

27 April 2019
Highlights
  • Avengers: Endgame concludes first phase of Marvel cinematic universe
  • The latest Marvel film is projected for record-breaking opening weekend
  • It broke Thursday night record of Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Marvel superhero spectacle Avengers: Endgame hauled in a record $60 million (roughly Rs. 419 crores) at U.S. and Canadian box offices on Thursday night, and distributor Walt Disney Co "cautiously" predicted an unprecedented $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,095 crores) weekend debut.

That would smash the current opening-weekend domestic record of $258 million (roughly Rs. 1,800 crores), set a year ago by predecessor Avengers: Infinity War.

"As we are looking at levels of presales and grosses not seen before, we are cautiously projecting a three-day in the $300 (million) range," Disney said in an e-mail on Friday afternoon.

The three-hour film starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson is the final chapter in a story told across 22 Marvel films. It picks up after Infinity War, when many of Marvel's big-screen superheroes appeared to turn to dust.

In Endgame, survivors including Iron Man, the Hulk and Black Widow plot to kill the supervillain Thanos and undo his damage.

Thursday evening's domestic sales topped the previous opening night record of $57 million (roughly Rs. 412 crores) set in 2015 by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Endgame began rolling out in international markets on Wednesday and has achieved records in China and several other countries. As of Friday morning, global ticket sales reached $305 million (roughly Rs. 2,130 crores), Disney said.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Redmi Note 6 Pro
