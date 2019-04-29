Technology News

Avengers: Endgame Lights Up the Worldwide Box Office With $1.2 Billion Opening Weekend

Nearly double that of the previous record — set by Infinity War

By | Updated: 29 April 2019 11:04 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Avengers: Endgame

Highlights
  • Endgame already the 18th biggest film of all time
  • Also delivered the biggest ever IMAX opening
  • Marvel Cinematic Universe now up to $19.8 billion

Avengers: Endgame has delivered an earth-shattering opening weekend, having grossed $1.2 billion (about Rs. 8,382 crores) at the worldwide box office in just five days. It's by far the fastest film to cross the $1-billion milestone and already counts as the 18th biggest movie of all time. Set aside breaking several records over the weekend across the globe, Endgame's $1.2 billion five-day total is nearly double of the previous record of $640.5 million (about Rs. 4,474 crores), set by its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War. And it has achieved something similar on the IMAX front, with an opening record of $91.5 million (about Rs. 639.28 crores), nearly double that of Star Wars: The Force Awakens' $47.6 million.

Of that mammoth $1.2 billion, Avengers: Endgame collected an estimated $350 million (about Rs. 2,445 crores) in the home market of US, followed by China ($330.5 million), the UK ($53.8 million), South Korea ($47.4 million), Mexico ($33.1 million), Australia ($30.8 million), Germany ($26.9 million), India ($26.7 million), Brazil ($26.0 million), France ($24.2 million), Italy ($19.0 million), Philippines ($17.9 million), Thailand ($14.3 million), Indonesia ($14.1 million), Spain ($13.3 million), Japan ($13.0 million), Hong Kong ($12.5 million), and Taiwan ($12.3 million). It has delivered the largest opening in 44 countries. Russia is the only international market Endgame has yet to release in, where it opens Monday.

These numbers will most likely improve once we have actuals on Monday afternoon US time. But even as of now, Endgame has already delivered the biggest preview day ($60 million on Thursday), opening day ($156.7 million on Friday), Saturday ($109 million) and Sunday ($84.3 million) in the US. Its $350 million opening weekend in the US bests Infinity War's $257.69 million. Endgame is now also the fastest movie to reach the $350-million milestone, doing it in just three days as opposed to the six it took for The Force Awakens. Its international opening weekend of $859 million (about Rs. 6,001 crores) is over $400 million bigger than The Fate of the Furious' $443.15 million.

Thanks to Endgame's gigantic opening, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has now grossed over $19.8 billion (about Rs. 1,38,338 crores) in just ticket receipts worldwide. Captain Marvel helped that total too, what with her standalone film still playing in theatres worldwide. It grossed $10 million (about Rs. 69.868 crores) over the weekend, pushing its personal worldwide gross to $1.153 billion (about Rs. 8,055 crores). That puts it seventh behind Endgame, which is followed by Iron Man 3 ($1.214 billion), Black Panther ($1.346 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.405 billion), The Avengers ($1.518 billion), and Infinity War ($2.048 billion). Of course, Endgame will have its eyes set on its direct predecessor.

Elsewhere in the world of superheroes, Shazam! added an estimated $10.9 million (about Rs. 76.15 crores) at the worldwide box office in its fourth week of release, taking its global total to $346.4 million (about Rs. 2,420 crores).

Further reading: Avengers, Avengers Endgame, Marvel, MCU, Disney
