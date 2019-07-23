Technology News
Avengers: Endgame Beats Avatar to Become Top-Grossing Film Globally

Avengers: Endgame took in an estimated $2.7902 billion since its April 26 release.

Updated: 23 July 2019 10:49 IST
Photo Credit: Valrie Macon/ AFP

Highlights
  • Avengers: Endgame ended the 10-year reign of James Cameron's Avatar
  • Both films are now owned by Disney
  • Disney co-chairman Alan Horn thanked fans around the world

Superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame has officially become the biggest movie of all time, Disney confirmed Sunday, ending the 10-year reign of James Cameron's Avatar atop the global box office. 

The epic finale to Disney-owned Marvel's 22-movie Infinity Saga story-arc took in an estimated $1.5 million (roughly Rs. 10.4 crores) at home and abroad in its 13th weekend to bring its total since its April 26 release to $2.7902 billion (roughly Rs. 19,300 crores). Avatar, released in 2009, made $2.7897 billion, including its original theatrical run and various re-releases.

Marvel Studios and its parent company pre-empted the announcement on Saturday, revealing that Endgame was just $500,000 behind as of Friday, and would "close this gap by tomorrow."

The coronation of Endgame was timed to coincide with the appearance of Marvel president Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con, the world's biggest pop culture fan convention.

"You have to shout out to James Cameron, who held that title for a long time," Feige said. 

"If you adjust for inflation he still holds the title, and he'll probably get the title again as soon as he puts out another movie. But for right now... Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of all time."

Both films are now owned by Disney following its takeover of 21st Century Fox.

Endgame drew a sky-high 94 percent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website and features a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

The fourth and final chapter in the adventures of Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and company cost around $500 million to make, including marketing costs.

It set a new standard for Hollywood blockbusters in its opening weekend with stunning hauls of $357 million in North America and $1.2 billion worldwide.

Packed with spectacular fight scenes, special effects, gags and tear-jerking moments, it almost doubled the previous world record opening weekend take held by its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War.

Among the many other superlatives thrown in Marvel's direction, Endgame was the widest release in North American history, showing on 4,662 screens in the US and Canada.

'Historic heights'
Disney co-chairman Alan Horn thanked "fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights."

"Of course, even with the passage of a decade, the impact of James Cameron's Avatar remains as powerful as ever, and the astonishing achievements of both of these films are ongoing proof of the power of movies," he added.

Further reading: Avengers Endgame, Avatar, Disney, Marvel
Avengers: Endgame Beats Avatar to Become Top-Grossing Film Globally
