NDTV Gadgets360.com

Avengers 4 Trailer Now Looks to Be Set for Friday Release

, 06 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Avengers 4 Trailer Now Looks to Be Set for Friday Release

Highlights

  • Avengers 4 trailer apparently drops Friday
  • It was pushed due to the death of George H.W. Bush
  • Avengers 4 is out May 2019

Avengers 4 trailer will now release on Friday, if social media posts by several insiders are to be believed. The Avengers 4 trailer was originally rumoured to drop Wednesday but after the US government declared a National Day of Mourning for former US President George H.W. Bush, Disney decided to push its marketing campaign by a couple of days. Some insiders claim that Disney's move could have been financially motivated, given markets aren't open on a day of mourning, which means the Avengers 4 trailer wouldn't have any potentially positive effect on its stock price.

Several tweets from entertainment industry insiders and writers point to Friday, November 7 at 7:30pm IST (9am EST) as the new date and time for the Avengers 4 teaser trailer. Daniel R, a writer for SuperBro Movies, said as much and added: “This is final.” Jeremy Conrad, founder of Marvel fan-site MCU Cosmic, confirmed this to be the case, noting that Disney had no reason to start a marketing campaign on a day of mourning owing to the perceived backlash and when there's no possible trading on the New York Stock Exchange, since it was closed.

A subset of Marvel fans wondered if the initial dates were ever correct and if they were merely guesswork. Skyler Shuler, editor-in-chief of Disney fan-site The DisInsider, jumped to Daniel and Jeremy's defence, saying their dates were always accurate, but Disney had “decided multiple times to move release for various reasons”.

According to Daniel, Sony Pictures will also release the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home on Saturday. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is set immediately after Avengers 4, and stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the villain Mysterio. If all of it goes as per plan, that will make it three trailers for Marvel movies in one week, on the back of the second Captain Marvel trailer from Monday.

Captain Marvel opens March 8, 2019 in cinemas worldwide, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home releases July 5, 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avengers, Avengers 4, Marvel, Disney, MCU
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Xiaomi Leads India Wearables Market in Q3 2018: IDC
Pricee
Avengers 4 Trailer Now Looks to Be Set for Friday Release
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Asus Vivobook
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 8.1 With 6.18" HDR Display, Android 9 Pie, Snapdragon 710 Launched
  2. Xiaomi Sale Goes Live With Deals on Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.Com
  3. Flipkart's Sale Kicks Off Tonight With Offers on These Mobiles and More
  4. Scientists Detect Biggest Collision of Black Holes Ever Observed
  5. Vivo Nex 2 Shown Off in Teasers, Appears in Leaked Hands-On Images
  6. Avengers 4 Trailer Now Looks to Be Set for Friday Release
  7. Nokia 8.1 vs Nokia 7 Plus: What’s New and Different in the Nokia 8.1?
  8. Oppo R17 Pro With Super VOOC Flash Charge Fast Charging Launched in India
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Specifications, Price Leaked
  10. Poco F1 to Get Up to Rs. 5,000 Discount Between December 6 and 8
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.