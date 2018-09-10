NDTV Gadgets360.com

Avengers 4 'A Very Living Organism' During Reshoots, Says Mark Ruffalo

, 10 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Avengers 4 'A Very Living Organism' During Reshoots, Says Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner in Avengers: Infinity War

Highlights

  • Avengers 4 slated for May 2019 release
  • Reshoots began a few days ago in September
  • The film is being worked on as they shoot it

Avengers 4 is “a very living organism” as the scheduled reshoots began this month, Mark Ruffalo – who plays Bruce Banner aka The Hulk – has revealed.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Marvelists podcast, Ruffalo discussed his time portraying the comic book character, Hulk’s biggest fear (it’s Banner), the evolution of motion-capture technology, and working on the two biggest Marvel movies: Infinity War and its 2019 sequel, Avengers 4. If you’re wondering why we don’t have a title yet, that’s because the film hasn’t even been finished.

“We are doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said. “And then we will go back into the international tour, we will go on tour. Then you guys will get the second instalment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We are not just doing reshoots. We are going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Principal photography on Avengers 4 ran from August 2017 to January 2018, back-to-back with Infinity War which was filmed from January 2017 to July 2017. Reshoots commenced a few days ago on September 7.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” he added. “Some of it is happening while we are there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it ’cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism. Even as we approach it being a locked picture, we are still working on it.”

And because there is so much interest in knowing the events of Avengers 4, the filmmakers have resorted to techniques used by other productions in the past, including Game of Thrones on its final season.

“We were getting dummy scripts,” Ruffalo noted. “That really blew my mind, because I was like, you have to really go out of your way to give everyone a script that isn’t quite what’s gonna happen. There’s crazy side things like ‘What is this scene?’ Some of us, I don’t even think, knew what we were watching until we were actually watching it, finished.”

Avengers 4 is slated to release May 3, 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avengers, Avengers 4, Marvel, Disney, MCU, Mark Ruffalo, Hulk
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More
iPhone 6.1-Inch LCD Model's Pricing Leaked Ahead of September 12 Launch
Billion Capture Plus
Avengers 4 'A Very Living Organism' During Reshoots, Says Mark Ruffalo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Jio Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data; Here's How the Offer Works
  2. Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 6 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  4. OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 2 Brings UI Improvements: How to Download
  5. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Set for Today
  6. Huami Amazfit Pace Smartwatch, Amazfit Cor Fitness Band Launched in India
  7. Tor Browser for Android With Anonymous Web Browsing Support Launched
  8. Vivo X23 With 6.41-Inch Display, Snapdragon 670 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched
  9. Huawei Reacts to Benchmark Cheating Scandal, Promises Transparency
  10. Jio Phone Supporting WhatsApp, YouTube From August 15
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.