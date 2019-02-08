Technology News

Avatar Leaked Sequel Titles ‘In Consideration’, Says James Cameron

, 08 February 2019
Photo Credit: Fox

Highlights

  • Cameron says ‘no final decisions’ made
  • Most subtitles were widely mocked when leaked
  • Avatar 2 slated to release December 2020

James Cameron has confirmed that the leaked Avatar sequel titles are part of the discussion, but they haven't been locked. Back in November, BBC News revealed that the four Avatar sequels, currently in various stages of development, would be titled: “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “Avatar: The Seed Bearer”, “Avatar: The Tulkun Rider”, and “Avatar: The Quest for Eywa”. The strangeness of those subtitles, especially the last three, prompted laughs, backlash and bemusement from most corners of the Internet then, with many expressing disbelief that one of the Avatar sequels could choose something as inelegant and awful as “The Seed Bearer”.

At the premiere for his latest production Alita: Battle Angel, when asked about those the legitimacy of those Avatar titles by Entertainment Tonight, Cameron replied: “I can neither confirm nor deny. Alright, here's what I'll tell ya. Those titles are among titles that are in consideration. And no final decisions have been made yet.”

That suggests that there's a chance the upcoming Avatar sequels could actually release with those wacky subtitles. While “The Way of Water” is straightforward enough, given Cameron has talked about how the first sequel will deal with the underwater worlds of Pandora — that's the name of the planet where the blue aliens Na'vi are from — others are going to be a marketing headache, in addition to being mocked by the public at large. Cameron is a producer on these movies though, so it will come down to talks between Disney — which is soon set to acquire Fox, the original studio of Avatar — and him.

Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, likely titled “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Avatar: The Seed Bearer”, respectively, finished filming with the main cast in November last year. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald will reprise their roles from the 2009 original, with Sigourney Weaver returning in a new role. Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, and David Thewlis are the big new additions to the Avatar cast. In January, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, rumoured to be titled “Avatar: The Tulkun Rider” and “Avatar: The Quest for Eywa”, respectively, have yet to be officially greenlit.

Avatar 2 is slated to release December 18, 2020, exactly 11 years on from the first one, with Avatar 3 schedule for release on December 17, 2021.

