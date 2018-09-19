NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix Announces Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Remake, 'Non-Whitewashed' Cast Promised

, 19 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Announces Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Remake, 'Non-Whitewashed' Cast Promised

Photo Credit: John Staub

Concept art for Netflix's Avatar series

Highlights

  • Avatar creators will helm the Netflix remake
  • Starts production in 2019
  • 'Culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast' promised

Netflix has announced a live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the popular and critically-acclaimed animated series, from original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko – they will serve as showrunners and executive producers – and in partnership with original network Nickelodeon. That should quell fears of another disaster after what M. Night Shyamalan did with his 2010 live-action film. The Avatar live-action series will start production in 2019.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender,” DiMartino and Konietzko said in a statement. “We can’t wait to realise Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build upon everyone’s great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action, and world-building. Netflix is wholly dedicated to manifesting our vision for this retelling, and we’re incredibly grateful to be partnering with them.”

It’s refreshing to hear the creators stress the importance of “a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast” given Hollywood’s tendency to not care usually. The series depicts an Asiatic world and borrows several elements and aspects of Chinese life, including martial arts and written language. (The characters spoke in English as the show was made in the US.) Buddhism and Taoism were also huge influences on Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The show follows 12-year-old Aang and his friends who set out to bring peace to their world by putting an end to the Fire Nation’s War on the other three kingdoms: the Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, and the Air Nomads. Select people of each nation have the ability to telekinetically move their nation’s element using a form of martial arts. The show won multiple Annie Awards, Genesis Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Peabody Award.

The original series ran for 61 episodes across three seasons from 2005 to 2008 on Nickelodeon in the US. It was known as Avatar: The Legend of Aang in some regions including India, where it aired in a Hindi-language dubbed version on Nickelodeon India. But the show’s third and final season weirdly never made it here, which is why the first two seasons are available in English and Hindi audio on Voot – the streaming service owned by Viaom18, which runs Nickelodeon India – but only English for the third season.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender, Avatar The Legend of Aang, Nickelodeon
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Google Home Hub Smart Speaker With 7-inch Display Screen Leaked, Tipped to Launch at October 9 Pixel Event
Pricee
Netflix Announces Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Remake, 'Non-Whitewashed' Cast Promised
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature 'Significant' Changes, Confirms CEO
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro Global Price, Specs Revealed in AliExpress Listing
  3. Motorola One Power India Launch Date Officially Announced
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 6A to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  5. Samsung Unveils Premium 'LED for Home' Range, Price Starts at Rs. 1 Crore
  6. Galaxy J6+ Is First Samsung Phone With a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
  7. These Are the 25 Most Attractive Startups in India as Per LinkedIn
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications Tipped in Leaked Live Images
  9. Flipkart Honor Days Sale to Offer Deals on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, More
  10. Airtel Launches Five New First Recharge Packs for Prepaid Subscribers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.