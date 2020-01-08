We're still around two years away from release, but Disney-Fox have decided to unveil four pieces of concept art for Avatar 2, the long-delayed sequel to James Cameron's epic sci-fi fantasy original that became the highest-grossing movie upon its release in 2009. (It was overtaken by Avengers: Endgame last year, not accounting for inflation.) Each of the four new Avatar 2 images prominently feature water bodies, in line with how Cameron has been vocal that he will explore underwater worlds in the Avatar sequels — four of them currently have release dates, from 2021 through 2027.

“In the Avatar sequels, you won't just return to Pandora — you'll explore new parts of the world,” Avatar's official social media accounts said Tuesday in a caption, attaching four photos that feature the Na'vi, the bird-like mountain banshees, the world of Pandora, and other planets visible in the sky. In the fourth and final Avatar 2 concept art, a new creature capable of swimming can be spotted.

With Cameron at the helm as writer, director, and producer, Avatar 2 stars the returning Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald. Weaver and Lang's characters were killed in the original; the former will play a new character while the latter will make a miraculous return. New faces in Avatar 2 include Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

Avatar 2 is slated to open December 18, 2021 in theatres worldwide. Additional sequels will follow in December 2023, December 2025, and December 2027.

