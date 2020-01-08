Technology News
loading

Avatar 2 Concept Art: 4 New Images Give Us Our First Look at Long-Delayed Sequel

James Cameron’s biggest movie returns for chapter 2 in less than two years.

By | Updated: 8 January 2020 12:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Avatar 2 Concept Art: 4 New Images Give Us Our First Look at Long-Delayed Sequel

Photo Credit: Disney/Fox

Avatar 2 concept art

Highlights
  • Avatar 2 release date in India is December 18, 2021
  • Four new images show water worlds, new creatures
  • Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh new to Avatar 2 cast

We're still around two years away from release, but Disney-Fox have decided to unveil four pieces of concept art for Avatar 2, the long-delayed sequel to James Cameron's epic sci-fi fantasy original that became the highest-grossing movie upon its release in 2009. (It was overtaken by Avengers: Endgame last year, not accounting for inflation.) Each of the four new Avatar 2 images prominently feature water bodies, in line with how Cameron has been vocal that he will explore underwater worlds in the Avatar sequels — four of them currently have release dates, from 2021 through 2027.

“In the Avatar sequels, you won't just return to Pandora — you'll explore new parts of the world,” Avatar's official social media accounts said Tuesday in a caption, attaching four photos that feature the Na'vi, the bird-like mountain banshees, the world of Pandora, and other planets visible in the sky. In the fourth and final Avatar 2 concept art, a new creature capable of swimming can be spotted.

With Cameron at the helm as writer, director, and producer, Avatar 2 stars the returning Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald. Weaver and Lang's characters were killed in the original; the former will play a new character while the latter will make a miraculous return. New faces in Avatar 2 include Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.

Avatar 2 is slated to open December 18, 2021 in theatres worldwide. Additional sequels will follow in December 2023, December 2025, and December 2027.

avatar 2 concept art 1 Avatar 2

Photo Credit: Disney/Fox

avatar 2 concept art 2 Avatar 2

Photo Credit: Disney/Fox

avatar 2 concept art 3 Avatar 2

Photo Credit: Disney/Fox

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Avatar, Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4, Avatar 5, James Cameron, Fox, Disney
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
CES 2020: Defying Critics, Ivanka Trump Draws Applause at Tech Show
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Said to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10-Megapixel Selfie Camera

Related Stories

Avatar 2 Concept Art: 4 New Images Give Us Our First Look at Long-Delayed Sequel
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. iPhone SE 2 Leak-Based Renders Tip Single Rear Camera, iPhone 8-Like Design
  3. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  5. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  6. Amazfit T-Rex, Amazfit Bip S Smartwatches With GPS Launched at CES 2020
  7. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Will Reportedly Pack Snapdragon 855 SoC in All Markets
  9. Realme X50 5G With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Realme UI Launched
  10. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Skagen Falster 3 Wear OS Smartwatch With Snapdragon 3100 SoC Launched
  2. CES 2020: Audio-Technica Launches ATH-ANC300TW True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Said to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  4. Avatar 2 Concept Art: 4 New Images Give Us Our First Look at Long-Delayed Sequel
  5. CES 2020: Defying Critics, Ivanka Trump Draws Applause at Tech Show
  6. PUBG Mobile Season 11 to Start January 10, Domination Mode and New Map Tipped to Arrive
  7. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV-Based Set-Top Box Launched: Price in India, Features, Offers
  8. Realme X50 5G Smartphone With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Realme UI Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus at CES 2020: Concept One Smartphone Announced With McLaren-Inspired Design, Electrochromic Glass to ‘Hide’ Rear Cameras
  10. Facebook Executive Andrew Bosworth Says It Helped Put US President Donald Trump in White House
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.