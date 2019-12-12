Amazon-owned audio platform Audible has launched an India-first offering called Audible Suno, which offers free access to more than 60 original and exclusive series at launch in Hindi and English, featuring Indian stars such as Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Guru Randhawa, Anil Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ranbir Kapoor, Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Taapsee Pannu, Mouni Roy, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Vir Das, and Vicky Kaushal. The variety of content spans horror, suspense, and romance on the fiction front, and interviews, podcasts, and discussions in non-fiction that touch upon mental health and LGBTQ rights among other things.

With Indian Stars, Audible Suno Aims to Create a New Era for ‘Radio'

Available as a standalone app on Android, and via the existing Audible app on iOS or the Audible website on any computer, Audible Suno doesn't cost a penny. It's completely free. No ads, be it visual or aural. That also means you don't need an Audible membership — which costs Rs. 199 per month after a 30-day free trial or a 90-day trial for Amazon Prime subscribers — to listen to the new Audible originals from India. All you need to do is register; you can use your existing Amazon account. The shows under Audible Suno range from 11 (aphorisms-filled Chanakya Neeti) to 80 minutes (mental health-focused SentiMental) per episode. While some shows are launching with all episodes, others will release new episodes weekly.

“I have always believed that audio is an incredibly powerful, yet thus far under-utilised entertainment medium in India, and it is exciting that Audible is poised to change that,” Bachchan said in a prepared statement. “It is breaking new ground with spoken-word entertainment, showcasing a wide range of deeply Indian stories told by some of India's most famous voices. The series, featuring my voice, Kaali Awaazein, is a fictional psychological thriller inspired by ghost stories and supernatural sightings, designed with immersive 3D sound to make these stories come alive on Audible Suno in a way I hope my fans would enjoy. It has been a first-time experience for me and one that I have enjoyed doing.”

“As an artist and director, I'm constantly on the lookout for new ways to present riveting stories,” said Kashyap, director and presenter on the pulp crime suspense thriller Thriller Factory. “With Audible Suno, I am thrilled by the opportunity to create cutting-edge audio entertainment in a completely new format. Audible Suno has inspired me to push the envelope when it comes to storytelling, harnessing the power of audio.”

“What excites me about Audible Suno is being able to explore a completely different format as an artist,” Tabu said. “I think an audio show can spark imagination in ways that few other formats can, leading to a powerful experience as a listener. I am proud of being a part of what promises to be a wonderful and rewarding journey.”

“Comedy can often rely on being visually engaging,” Das said. “So, Be Stupid with Vir Das was a cool creative puzzle — trying to get the funny from my mouth to your ears with nothing in between! More than anything else I got to sit down with amazing people. I'm a storyteller at heart and I can't wait to bring you their hilarious and stupid stories. I'm so glad I was able to explore this new medium with Audible Suno, and I hope my audience listens to me and other series on the app, from my particular stupid... all the way to the sensible.”

“Audible Suno is a world-first for Audible and reflects our commitment to creating exceptional entertainment for our Indian customers,” said Audible founder and CEO Don Katz. “I've always been passionate about the transformative power of spoken word, and I'm delighted to be able to offer this breadth of famous voices and culturally resonant genres with unlimited access, ad-free and free of charge.”

“In India, our love of storytelling is ingrained in our culture, as we share stories generation after generation, and as we create and pass on new stories with family and friends today,” said Audible's India country manager, Shailesh Sawlani. “Since its founding, Audible has worked in service of a singular purpose: ignite the power of sound to entertain, inspire and move listeners, which we will now further with the launch of an India-first offering — Audible Suno.”

Here's more detail on some of the 60 Audible Suno originals at launch:

Kaali Awaazein

“Kaali Awaazein is a 10-episode fictional series featuring the one and only Amitabh Bachchan, directed by Mantra and written by Mantra and Mishkka Singh Shekhawat. This psychological thriller is inspired by ghost stories, supernatural sightings and strange phenomena reported from the most haunted places across India. Every episode features a new story and an immersive 3D sound experience that will place you at the very centre of the story. Listen with the lights on.”

Thriller Factory

“Thriller Factory is a 10-episode series directed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tabu and Sachin Khedekar. Adapted from the work of celebrated writer Ved Prakash Sharma, by writer Pravesh Bhardwaj and created with an immersive score inspired by ‘80s Bollywood movies, every episode takes you into the blood-soaked underbelly of India's best pulp fiction.”

Bhoot Kaal

“Bhoot Kaal is a 30-episode series created and narrated by Neelesh Misra. This series is based on supernatural and horror stories from across urban and rural India that play on the very basic human instinct: the fear of the unknown. The stories are fictional and created purely for the purpose of evoking thrill and entertainment.”

Chhupe Saaye

“Chhupe Saaye is a 38-episode series featuring stories of the supernatural, paranormal, horror, suspense and crime from the best of English, Bengali and regional literature. From strange creatures emerging from a moonlit lake, to a deadly stalker following a schoolmaster in the dead of the night, to a lifeless doll coming to the rescue of a little girl, to the sad tale of a patient fighting his inner demons, experience stories that will stay with you long after you listen.”

Mine and Yours

“Mine and Yours is a 10-episode romantic drama starring Mantra and Mishkka Singh Shekhawat, about hidden desires and unfulfilled lust in a relationship. “Yours” has a secret. “Mine” is hiding something from Yours too. As you listen, from a chance encounter, to a first kiss, to a night together in a hotel room and a whirlwind trip around the world, you'll soon realize that Mine and Yours are keeping something from you too.”

Pull to Refresh

“Pull to Refresh is an 8-episode fictional series created by Terribly Tiny Tales. Ananya Mehra is a foul-mouthed, unfiltered twenty-something who runs a podcast that divulges her entire life. Nothing is sacred or off-limits. She records intimate, personal conversations with the people in her life and streams them on her show without their knowing. When she hits her lowest low, it is her own life that begins to unravel before listeners.”

Tridevi

“Tridevi is an 8-episode fictional series created by OfSpin for Audible Suno. Three mothers and close friends from college reconnect after the upheaval of recent motherhood. Funny, deeply honest and poignant, Tridevi follows Imli, Sifu and Niko as they take on the highs and lows of love, careers, in-laws and children.”

Spot Dada

“Spot Dada is a 10-episode fictional series starring national award-winning actor Swanand Kirkire, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Neena Kulkarni. For the past 40 years, one man in Bollywood has seen it all. Manohar Patil, lovingly known as Spot Dada, started as a spot boy and went on to become the wise old Banyan tree on some of Bollywood's most iconic sets. However, in the last twelve years, Manohar Patil's career has nosedived, with a new generation of spot boys taking over - those with smartphones and fancy shoes, and a smattering of English and loads of smarts. Embittered, cynical and jobless, he still hangs around the sets of large film studios freeloading and pretending to work. When asked at home about money, he says the production units are delaying payments. What will happen to Mannu Dada? Will he fade into oblivion like many before him, handing over the reins of the industry to a capable new set of individuals and to a new set of rules? Or will there be a miracle?”

Piya Milan Chowk

“Piya Milan Chowk is a 14-episode series written and narrated by Divya Prakash Dubey. Divya Prakash Dubey is one of the popular Hindi authors of our time. He's also a poet and a songwriter. This series, written and performed by him, celebrates love that blossoms in ‘Piya Milan Chowk' – a junction where lovers secretly meet. Each story in this series is woven around an encounter that took place in ‘Piya Milan Chowk'. Beautifully narrated and heartwarming, these stories are sure to touch your heart.”

Kissa Khwabon Ka

“Kissa Khwabon Ka is a 10-episode series created and hosted by Anupama Chopra, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Yash, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. In the glow of the spotlight, it's easy to forget that some of our brightest stars started with nothing more than a dream. This series will transport you into the inspiring origin stories of some of the most celebrated artists of our time. These are the true outsiders who went on to become trailblazers.”

Picture Ke Peechhe

“Picture Ke Peechhe is a 10-episode series created and hosted by Rajeev Masand. This series reveals the untold making-of stories of the most enduring Hindi films of the past two decades, featuring their directors and stars. These are the films that have cast the biggest shadows, left the biggest footprints and are the ones we're still talking about years after they were made. Each film's director sits down with Rajeev to recollect their personal memories from the sets. New episodes of Picture Ke Peechhe will be released weekly, featuring Karan Johar, Farah Khan Kunder, Farhan Akhtar, Akshaye Khanna Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Sujoy Ghosh, Vidya Balan, Shoojit Sircar, Deepika Padukone, Gauri Shinde, Janhvi Kapoor, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rajat Barmecha, Nitesh Tiwari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ayan Mukherji and Ranbir Kapoor.”

Mera Music Mera Mantra

“Mera Music Mera Mantra is a 10-episode series hosted by Jankee Parekh Mehta, featuring musicians Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, Guru Randhawa, Nucleya, Naezy, Palak Muchhal, Javed Ali, Divine, Jonita Gandhi and Farhan Akhtar. This series reveals their own personal mantras for success. How have they hustled their way to the top? More importantly, how have they managed to stay there? Hear how they have pushed the boundaries of their own life's story to make their name and their music known.”

Gully Se Gully Tak

“Gully Se Gully Tak is a 20-episode series created by Azadi Records, hosted by music journalist Bhanuj Kappal, featuring some of India's best hip-hop artists. The series features unfiltered conversations with artists who have created and nurtured one of India's first truly independent music movements. Explore the circumstances and communities that have shaped India's explosive hip-hop scene and hear new original music from each artist.”

Matrimonial Anonymous

“Matrimonial Anonymous is a 12-episode confessional series from Audible Suno, hosted by Mouni Roy. Amidst the ceremony of shaadi, between the sacraments and sangeets, live our secrets. In the Big Fat Indian Wedding, these are the unspoken questions, desires, fears and fantasies we whisper only to ourselves, that chase us in our search for the perfect partner, which can unsettle even the quietest hearts. This series features the real confessions of women and men who bravely share their own personal secrets about their search for love.”

Cupid Kaneez

“Cupid Kaneez is a 10-episode series created and hosted by comedian Kaneez Surka. In this series, Kaneez plays matchmaker to her friends and sets them up on blind dates. Every episode is a post-mortem of the date and explores the suspense, intrigue and awkwardness of modern dating. Cupid Kaneez explores the love lives of Sumukhi Suresh, Rohan Joshi, Kubra Sait, Rega Jha, Pooja Dhingra, Daniel Fernandes and more as they share their thoughts on what it takes to play the dating game.”

Be Stupid with Vir Das

“This 15-episode series is created and hosted by comedian Vir Das. What if a stupid decision could change your relationship, your career and even the course of your life for the better? In this counterintuitive guide to life's best mistakes, Vir talks to people who have funny, heart-warming and insightful stories of instant regret but ultimate redemption.”

The Unexperts

“*The Unexperts is a 10-episode live comedy series created and hosted by Abish Mathew. The Unexperts are experts at giving you information you don't need—unsolicited advice, ridiculous opinions and really, really bad reviews. Every episode features a panel of Unexperts who will take down and breakdown everything from their old school teachers, to artificial intelligence, ghosts, the apocalypse, family and more.”

Why Would You Do This?

“Why Would You Do This? is a 12-episode series hosted by comedian Sahil Shah that explores the most bizarre and silly news stories from India and around the world. Join Sahil Shah and some of India's top comedians as they dissect some of the stupidest things humans have done by asking, "Why Would You Do This?"”

Azaad Awaaz

“Azaad Awaaz is a 10-episode series hosted by filmmaker Mozez Singh, created by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. In a series of powerful interviews, Singh and his guests celebrate life's most important pursuit: the freedom to be and love who you are. Hear the dreams, hopes, triumphs, struggles and joy of India's LGBTQIA+ community. Join allies and guests like Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadda, Manish Arora and Sushant Divgikar in this celebration of freedom and love.”

Ae Dil Hai Complicated

“Ae Dil Hai Complicated is a 24-episode series hosted by Neena Gupta. The series explores the very edges of modern love and relationships. Spanning secret sex lives, open marriage, polyamory, missing parents, almost lovers and everything in between, this series explores the intimacies of real stories and confessions from Arré writers across the country.”

Yoddha with Neelesh Misra

“Yoddha is a 30-episode series created and performed by Neelesh Misra. This series celebrates the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, chronicling soldiers' fierce sense of duty in the face of impossible odds. The stories also reveal their personal lives and sacrifice and the courage of their family members.”

My Ex-Breast

“My Ex-Breast is a 7-episode series by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. In this series, Tahira takes you on an intimate journey through a mad storm called breast cancer. In a single moment, she went from praying for her breasts to grow, to life throwing her a curveball in the form of a mastectomy and reconstruction. Poignant, honest and radically hopeful, Tahira shares how she and her loved ones chose joy in the face of fear.”

SentiMental

“SentiMental is an 8-episode series hosted by comedian Azeem Banatwalla and Sana Khan. SentiMental combines candid discussion about mental health with humour, in casual conversations with some of your favourite comedians, actors, and musicians. SentiMental normalizes open discussion about issues such as depression, anxiety, OCD and bipolar disorder. SentiMental wants you to know that whatever you're going through, you're not alone.”

She Says She's Fine

“She Says She's Fine is a 25-episode women's health series created and hosted by Dr. Munjaal Kapadia. Why is it difficult for women to prioritize their health? Why is there a vortex of guilt around women's bodies and their medical care? How can we alleviate the fear around women's deepest, most private health concerns? The series takes the shame and stigma away from talking about subjects like sex, contraception, periods, motherhood and miscarriages in the context of changing lifestyle choices, advancements in medical technology, challenging misinformation, myths, unshackling social taboos and more. Every episode takes you through intimate stories and personal struggles to remind you that you are not alone.”

Chanakya for Youth by Radhakrishnan Pillai

“Chanakya For Youth is an 11-episode series created and narrated by Dr. Radhakrishnan Pillai. This series presents the secrets of success for the youth of today's generation based on Chanakya's teaching. The series helps unlock century old secrets that are bound to change the way you think.”

OmieYoga

“A series on the basic tenets of yoga and how to make yoga part of your everyday life. Each episode deals with a different facet of your personal and professional life and shares secrets and ways to to use this ancient art to better your life. This show will help you develop a more balanced personality.”

Tumhare Liye

“Tumhare Liye is a 10-episode series created by Terribly Tiny Tales. This series gives voice to real, personal, confessional-style letters that hold in their margins deep secrets, love, longing, nostalgia, pain and joy. Each letter is written to a recipient who is forever inked in the sender's memory. Each episode centers on a theme inspired by all the things we often never say, could have said or wish we never had to the people in our lives.”

Aapke Avchetan Mann ki Shakti by Joseph Murphy

“Hindi translation of the bestseller The Power of Subconscious Mind. The episodes in this series talk about how you can use the wondrous powers of your subconscious mind to overcome sorrow, sadness and failure. Discovering this power will help you open a brand-new world of positive energy.”

Sawaal hi Jawab hai by Allan Pease

“Hindi translation of the bestseller Questions are the Answers. The episodes in this series point out the best methods of improving our social skills and explain the concepts that form the basis of network marketing.”

Lok Vyavahar by Dale Carnegie

“Hindi translation of How to Win Friends and Influence People. In this series, Dale Carnegie teaches us how we can win people over to our way of thinking and change people without causing offense or arousing resentment. He also emphasizes fundamental techniques for handling people without making them feel manipulated. Carnegie illustrates his points with anecdotes about historical figures, leaders of the business world and everyday people.”

Jeevan Ek Ghorakh Dhanda Hai by Om Swami

“Written and performed by a monk and author of 10 bestselling books, this series explores the meaning of existence, karma, how to break the circle of life and more.”

Chanakya Neeti