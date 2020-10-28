Amazon has announced that it has added 100,000 free podcasts to Audible, the platform that was initially launched to offer audiobooks. The podcast shows on Audible consists of 30 lakh episodes that all are available without requiring any membership charges. Some of the new podcasts on the platform include Pod Save America, This American Life, and Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend that all are already available on other podcast platforms. However, with their arrival on Audible, Amazon wants to grab some attention of podcast listeners and compete against existing players such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The Audible site will start featuring third-party podcasts alongside various audiobooks and Audible Originals under a dedicated section starting Wednesday, as reported by Variety. The newly added podcasts are free to listen even for non-Audible members, though a sign in using an Amazon account is required.

With the expansion of podcasts on Audible, Amazon aims to bolster its platform in the podcasting market that is still at its nascent stage but growing quite swiftly even in markets including India.

However, Spotify is still amongst the leaders with lakhs of podcast shows on its platform. The Stockholm, Sweden-based company also offers various original podcasts for international audiences to stand strong in the race. Alongside Spotify, Apple Podcasts is already a strong competitor for Audible, with over 15 lakh titles.

That said, Audible is growing its podcast business with already having a list of shows under its original catalogue. These shows are available in genres ranging from Arts & Entertainment and Business & Management to Comedy and Fiction.

In August, Audible introduced Audible Plus to offer unlimited listening to select audiobooks, original shows, and podcasts. Audible Plus is available at $7.95 (roughly Rs. 600) a month, while Audible Premium Plus with one premium title and 30 percent discount on premium selection titles is at $14.95 (roughly Rs. 1,100).

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.