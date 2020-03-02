Technology News
loading

Artemis Fowl Trailer: Disney’s Men in Black With Boy Genius Releases in May

Delayed from last year, the Disney movie arrives in a few months.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 March 2020 18:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Artemis Fowl Trailer: Disney’s Men in Black With Boy Genius Releases in May

Photo Credit: Disney

Butler and Artemis in the new Artemis Fowl trailer

Highlights
  • Artemis Fowl movie release date in India is May 29
  • New Artemis Fowl trailer sets up the movie’s plot
  • Colin Farrell, Judi Dench part of Artemis Fowl cast

Disney has released a new trailer for Artemis Fowl, the sci-fi fantasy adventure movie based on Eoin Colfer's book series of the same name, from director Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express). The new Artemis Fowl trailer sets up the 12-year-old Artemis Fowl II's (newcomer Ferdia Shaw) high-intelligence credentials, who's left behind by his father Artemis Fowl I (Colin Farrell) because he “has an important thing to do.” But after the dad goes missing and is implicated in “some of the biggest robberies ever”, the boy learns about the work his father does: a secret agent who keeps “mankind safe from the dangers of another world.”

The 46 Most Anticipated Movies of 2020

Thankfully, the inexperienced Artemis Fowl has a bit of a help from a “talented giant dwarf” named Mulch Diggums (a largely unrecognisable Josh Gad) and an elf called Holly Short (fellow newcomer Lara McDonnell) who's his “ally on the other side.” His mission? “Save my father [and] save the world.” The film's plot is based on the first two of the eight novels in the series, 2001's “Artemis Fowl” and 2002's “Artemis Fowl and the Arctic Incident”.

Visually and aesthetically, Artemis Fowl feels like a cross between the Men in Black franchise and the 2018 Ava DuVernay-directed A Wrinkle in Time.

In addition to Shaw, Farrell, Gad, and McDonnell, Artemis Fowl also stars Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones' Xaro Xhoan Daxos) as Artemis' trusted butler-bodyguard Domovoi Butler, Tamara Smart as Butler's sister Juliet Butler, Hong Chau (Watchmen's Lady Trieu) as a fairy who can rejuvenate, Miranda Raison (Vexed) as Artemis' mother Angeline Fowl, Nikesh Patel (Indian Summers) as police technical advisor Foaly, and Judi Dench as elf Commander Root.

Branagh is also a producer on Artemis Fowl, which has been written by playwright Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl (Johnny English Reborn).

Artemis Fowl has been in development since 2013 at Disney. It was originally slated to release in August last year before being delayed.

Here's the official description for Artemis Fowl, from Disney:

Disney's Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilisation — the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father's disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan — so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”

Artemis Fowl is slated to release May 29 in cinemas in India and across the world.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Artemis Fowl, Disney, Eoin Colfer, Kenneth Branagh
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Coronavirus Set to Derail Indian Mobile Industry by Mid-March
Airtel Digital TV Revises NCF Charges in Line With TRAI’s Recent Amendments

Related Stories

    Artemis Fowl Trailer: Disney’s Men in Black With Boy Genius Releases in May
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

     
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Redmi Note 9 Series Set to Launch in India on March 12
    2. Oppo Brings Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones to India
    3. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
    4. Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
    5. Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
    6. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
    7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Launched in India
    8. Realme 6 Spotted on Geekbench Site With 8GB of RAM, Android 10
    9. Coronavirus Set to Derail Indian Mobile Industry by Mid-March
    10. Qualcomm Clears Confusion Over NavIC Support on Snapdragon Devices
    #Latest Stories
    1. Zomato, RBL Bank, Mastercard Partner to Offer Co-Branded 'Edition Credit Cards'
    2. Government Allows Airlines to Provide In-Flight Wi-Fi Services
    3. Airtel Digital TV Revises NCF Charges in Line With TRAI’s Recent Amendments
    4. Artemis Fowl Trailer: Disney’s Men in Black With Boy Genius Releases in May
    5. Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Others Accused of Using Forced Chinese Labour
    6. NASA Selects Elon Musk's SpaceX for 2022 Psyche Asteroid Mission
    7. Oppo Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones Launched in India; Oppo Kash Financial Services Platform Debuts
    8. Nokia C2 Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature 4G Connectivity Support
    9. COVID-19: Apple Sends Care Packages to Its Employees in China
    10. Huawei Enjoy 10e With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.