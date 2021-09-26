Technology News
loading

Army of Thieves Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Army of the Dead Prequel Movie

Army of the Dead’s Matthias Schweighöfer stars and directs.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 26 September 2021 00:13 IST
Army of Thieves Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Army of the Dead Prequel Movie

Photo Credit: Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

Matthias Schweighöfer in Army of Thieves

Highlights
  • Army of Thieves release date is October 29 on Netflix
  • Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel lead Army of Thieves cast
  • Army of Thieves set 6 years prior to Army of the Dead

Army of Thieves trailer has pulled in on Saturday at the online-only Netflix TUDUM event. Netflix unveiled the official full-length trailer for the prequel to Zack Snyder's heist zombie film Army of the Dead from director Matthias Schweighöfer. Zack & Deborah Snyder, Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan and Ruby O. Fee were all present at TUDUM to showcase the Army of Thieves trailer.

Schweighöfer played German safecracker Ludwig Dieter in Army of the Dead, a role he reprises here in the prequel set six years before the Las Vegas events we saw in the Snyder movie. In Army of Thieves, Ludwig is hired to break into a series of bank vaults across Europe, with the mastermind Gwendoline (Emmanuel, from F9) using the distraction that the zombie havoc is causing everywhere.

In addition to Schweighöfer as Ludwig and Emmanuel as Gwendoline, Army of Thieves cast includes Khan (Man Like Mobeen) as Rolph, O. Fee (Polar) as Korina, Martin (Babylon) as Brad Cage, Jonathan Cohen (La Flamme) as Delacroix, Noemie Nakai (Tokyo Vice) as Beatrix, John Bubniak (Marvel's Spider-Man) as Christopher, and Peter Simonischek (Toni Erdmann) in an undisclosed role.

Zombies are expected to feature in Army of Thieves as well, Snyder previously revealed, though Netflix claims there are no zombies here. No other Army of the Dead characters — except Schweighöfer's Ludwig — are expected to appear in Army of Thieves.

Schweighöfer directs Army of Thieves off a screenplay penned by Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten, who developed the Army of Thieves story with Snyder. Schweighöfer and Snyder are also producers on Army of Thieves alongside Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller (of The Stone Quarry Productions) and Dan Maag (of Pantaleon Films).

Army of Thieves is a production of The Stone Quarry and Pantaloen Films for Netflix. Bernhard Jasper (The Break Up Man) is the cinematographer, Alexander Berner (Cloud Atlas) is editor, and Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro served as composers.

Here's the official synopsis for Army of Thieves from Netflix:

In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

Army of Thieves is out October 29 on Netflix in India and around the world.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Army of Thieves, Army of Thieves trailer, Army of Thieves release date, Army of the Dead, Netflix, Matthias Schweighofer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Netflix TUDUM, TUDUM
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
The Sandman Netflix Series First Look Is Mind-Bending, Character Posters Unveiled
The Witcher Season 2 Clips Bring Back Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia

Related Stories

Army of Thieves Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Army of the Dead Prequel Movie
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Cryptocurrency: Little-Known Shiba Inu, Dash Are Making a Splash
  3. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max First Impressions
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 4
  5. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  6. How to Watch Netflix TUDUM and What to Expect
  7. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  8. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  9. Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Smartphones Launched in India: All Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. The Witcher: Blood Origin First Look Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Witcher Prequel Series
  2. The Witcher Season 2 Clips Bring Back Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia
  3. Army of Thieves Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Army of the Dead Prequel Movie
  4. The Sandman Netflix Series First Look Is Mind-Bending, Character Posters Unveiled
  5. Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look Teases a Fiery Goodbye
  6. Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Introduces the Creel House
  7. TUDUM Netflix India Round-Up: Little Things, Aranyak, Khufiya, Finding Anamika, and More
  8. Xiaomi Watch Color 2 Launch Set for September 27; Teased to Feature Circular Display, 117 Sports Modes
  9. Xiaomi Civi Specifications Teased Ahead of September 27 Launch, to Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC
  10. Cryptocurrency Crackdown in China: After Latest Ban, Over $400 Million Worth of Tokens Liquidated Within 24 Hours
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com