Army of Thieves Trailer Teases Netflix’s Army of the Dead Prequel Movie

Matthias Schweighöfer directs and returns as Dieter.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 26 July 2021 14:21 IST
Photo Credit: Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel in Army of Thieves

Highlights
  • Army of Thieves release date to be in 2021 on Netflix
  • Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel lead Army of Thieves cast
  • Army of Thieves set 6 years prior to Army of the Dead

Army of Thieves trailer is here. On Sunday, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for Army of the Dead heist prequel movie Army of Thieves that follows German safecracker Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) six years before the Las Vegas events of the Zack Snyder film — back when he was still a small-time bank teller across the pond. Dieter is recruited by a mysterious woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) who wants to use the window of opportunity — the fact that the world is distracted by the zombies cropping up in America — to steal money from bank vaults across Europe. “This is about becoming legends,” Emmanuel's character says in the Army of Thieves trailer.

In addition to Schweighöfer and Emmanuel, Army of Thieves cast includes Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen), Ruby O. Fee (Polar), Stuart Martin (Babylon), Jonathan Cohen (La Flamme), Noemie Nakai (Tokyo Vice), Peter Simonischek (Toni Erdmann), and John Bubniak (Marvel's Spider-Man). No other Army of the Dead characters — except Schweighöfer — are expected to appear in Army of Thieves, though Snyder has revealed that there will be zombies in the prequel film. How and when they factor in remains to be seen.

Schweighöfer is not just the male lead but also the director on Army of Thieves, working off a screenplay by Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten, who developed the Army of Thieves story with Snyder. Schweighöfer and Snyder are also producers on Army of Thieves alongside Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller (of The Stone Quarry Productions) and Dan Maag (of Pantaleon Films). Army of Thieves is a production of The Stone Quarry and Pantaloen Films for Netflix. Bernhard Jasper (The Break Up Man) is the cinematographer, Alexander Berner (Cloud Atlas) is editor, and Army of the Dead's Tom “Junkie XL” Holkenborg returns as composer.

Here's the official synopsis for Army of Thieves from Netflix:

In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

Army of Thieves is slated to release later in 2021 on Netflix.

Army of Thieves poster

army of thieves poster army of thieves

The official Army of Thieves poster
Photo Credit: Netflix

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Army of Thieves, Army of the Dead, Netflix, Matthias Schweighofer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
