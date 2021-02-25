Army of the Dead trailer is here. Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's zombie heist film that follows a group of mercenaries who plan a Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie outbreak. Sounds like Ocean's Eleven with zombies? Not even close, apparently — the Army of the Dead trailer teases the film's zombie-infested Las Vegas setting and its characters, including Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), Kate Ward (Ella Purnell), Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), and Frank Peters (Garret Dillahunt). Army of the Dead trailer is a teaser really, and it lives up to its name.

In addition to Bautista, Purnell, Reguera, Dillahunt, Army of the Dead also stars Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman, Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe, Nora Arnezeder as Lily “The Coyote”, Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter, Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hunter Bly, Huma Qureshi as Geeta, Samantha Win as Chambers, Theo Rossi as Burt Cummings, stuntman Richard Cetrone as Zeus, Chelsea Edmundson as Misty Hillman, and Steve Corona as Mr. Hillman. Michael Cassidy has an undiscloed role on Army of the Dead.

Behind the scenes, Snyder is the director, cinematographer, co-screenwriter, and producer on Army of the Dead. Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) and Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) also wrote the script. Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller, co-founders of Army of the Dead production company The Stone Quarry alongside Snyder, also served as producers. The Netflix film has been made on a reported budget of $70–90 million (roughly Rs. 507–652 crores).

For Netflix, Army of the Dead will kick off a new action franchise. Netflix has already announced a live-action prequel film in Army of the Dead: The Prequel, directed and starring Schweighöfer, and an anime prequel series in Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas that features some of the the original film's cast members, alongside Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater, Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra, and Vanessa Hudgens among others.

Army of the Dead releases May 21 on Netflix worldwide.