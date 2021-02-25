Technology News
Army of the Dead Trailer Teases Zack Snyder’s Netflix Zombie Heist Movie

Set in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 25 February 2021 18:39 IST
Photo Credit: Clay Enos/Netflix

Army of the Dead ensemble cast

Highlights
  • Army of the Dead release date is May 21 on Netflix
  • Teaser trailer gives us a peek at the film’s many characters
  • Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell lead Army of the Dead cast

Army of the Dead trailer is here. Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's zombie heist film that follows a group of mercenaries who plan a Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie outbreak. Sounds like Ocean's Eleven with zombies? Not even close, apparently — the Army of the Dead trailer teases the film's zombie-infested Las Vegas setting and its characters, including Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), Kate Ward (Ella Purnell), Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), and Frank Peters (Garret Dillahunt). Army of the Dead trailer is a teaser really, and it lives up to its name.

In addition to Bautista, Purnell, Reguera, Dillahunt, Army of the Dead also stars Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman, Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe, Nora Arnezeder as Lily “The Coyote”, Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter, Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hunter Bly, Huma Qureshi as Geeta, Samantha Win as Chambers, Theo Rossi as Burt Cummings, stuntman Richard Cetrone as Zeus, Chelsea Edmundson as Misty Hillman, and Steve Corona as Mr. Hillman. Michael Cassidy has an undiscloed role on Army of the Dead.

Behind the scenes, Snyder is the director, cinematographer, co-screenwriter, and producer on Army of the Dead. Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) and Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) also wrote the script. Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller, co-founders of Army of the Dead production company The Stone Quarry alongside Snyder, also served as producers. The Netflix film has been made on a reported budget of $70–90 million (roughly Rs. 507–652 crores).

For Netflix, Army of the Dead will kick off a new action franchise. Netflix has already announced a live-action prequel film in Army of the Dead: The Prequel, directed and starring Schweighöfer, and an anime prequel series in Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas that features some of the the original film's cast members, alongside Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater, Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra, and Vanessa Hudgens among others.

Army of the Dead releases May 21 on Netflix worldwide.

Further reading: Army of the Dead, Netflix, Zack Snyder
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Realme 8 Series Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth to Sport Quad Rear Cameras With 108-Megapixel Primary Sensor

