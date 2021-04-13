Technology News
Army of the Dead Trailer Out Now in English and Hindi

Coming to Netflix in May.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 April 2021 20:52 IST
Army of the Dead Trailer Out Now in English and Hindi

Photo Credit: Clay Enos/Netflix

Omari Hardwick in Army of the Dead

  • Army of the Dead release date is May 21 on Netflix
  • New trailer lays out the plot of Snyder's zombie heist movie
  • Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell lead Army of the Dead cast

Army of the Dead trailer has punched in. On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled a new (proper) trailer for Zack Snyder's zombie heist film that follows a group of mercenaries — Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children), Omari Hardwick (Power), Ana de la Reguera (Eastbound & Down), and Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy) among them — who plan a casino heist in a zombie-infested Las Vegas. The Army of the Dead trailer is available in both English and Hindi, confirming that the Snyder movie — his second in two months, following Justice League Snyder Cut — will be available in at least one Indian language.

In addition to Bautista as Scott Ward, Purnell as Kate Ward, Hardwick as Vanderohe, Reguera as Cruz and Rossi as Burt Cummings, Army of the Dead also stars Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter, Nora Arnezeder as Lily “The Coyote”, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hunter Bly, Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters, Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman, Huma Qureshi as Geeta, Garret Dillahunt as Frank Peters, Samantha Win as Chambers, stuntman Richard Cetrone as Zeus, Chelsea Edmundson as Misty Hillman, and Steve Corona as Mr. Hillman. Michael Cassidy has an undisclosed role on Army of the Dead.

Army of the Dead Hindi trailer

Behind the scenes, Snyder is the director, cinematographer, co-screenwriter, and producer on Army of the Dead. Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) and Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) also wrote the script. Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller, co-founders of Army of the Dead production company The Stone Quarry alongside Snyder, also served as producers. The Netflix film has been made on a reported budget of $70–90 million (roughly Rs. 524–674 crores).

For Netflix, Army of the Dead will kick off a new action franchise. Netflix has already announced a live-action prequel film in Army of the Dead: The Prequel, directed and starring Schweighöfer, and an anime prequel series in Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas that features some of the original film's cast members, alongside Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater, Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra, and Vanessa Hudgens among others.

Army of the Dead is out May 21 on Netflix in India (in English and Hindi) and around the world.

