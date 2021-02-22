Technology News
loading

Army of the Dead Release Date Set for May 21 on Netflix

A teaser trailer is coming this Thursday.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 February 2021 11:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Army of the Dead Release Date Set for May 21 on Netflix

Photo Credit: Clay Enos/Netflix

Zack Snyder on the sets of Army of the Dead

Highlights
  • Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell lead Army of the Dead cast
  • Army of the Dead to kick off new Netflix franchise
  • A prequel film and anime series are in the works

Army of the Dead — Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist film — now has a release date: May 21. Snyder announced the Army of the Dead release date over the weekend on his personal social media accounts, with a poster and a caption that states: “Survivors take all.” Alongside, Snyder also revealed that the first teaser trailer for Army of the Dead will be out Thursday, February 25. Army of the Dead is now set to be the second film for Snyder in as many months, what with Justice League Snyder Cut set for a March 18 worldwide release.

Snyder is the director, story writer, cinematographer, co-screenwriter, and producer on Army of the Dead. Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) and Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) are also co-writers. Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller are among the producers as well. Army of the Dead is a production of The Stone Quarry, the banner founded by Zack, Deborah, and Wesley. The Netflix film has been made on a reported budget of $70–90 million (roughly Rs. 507–652 crore).

Army of the Dead cast includes Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children), Ana de la Reguera (Nacho Libre), Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope), Raúl Castillo (Looking), Omari Hardwick (Power), Tig Notaro (One Mississippi), Nora Arnezeder (Angélique), Matthias Schweighöfer (Valkyrie), Samantha Win (Wonder Woman), Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy), Huma Qureshi (Badlapur), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai), stuntman Richard Cetrone, Michael Cassidy (The O.C.), Chelsea Edmundson (Thunder Road), and Steve Corona (The Lone Ranger).

Netflix is already planning a franchise around Army of the Dead, which follows a group of mercenaries planning a Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie outbreak. In September last year, Netflix announced a live-action prequel film (Army of the Dead: The Prequel) and an anime prequel series (Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas).

Schweighöfer stars in and directs Army of the Dead: The Prequel that finished filming in December. The prequel movie also stars Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen), Ruby O. Fee (The Invisibles), Stuart Martin (Jamestown), Jonathan Cohen (La Flamme), Noemie Nakai (Never Let Me Go), and Peter Simonischek (Toni Erdmann).

Jay Oliva, director on several DC animated movies, is developing Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas that will feature the voices of some of the original film's cast members, including Bautista, Purnell, Reguera, Notaro, and Hardwick. The Netflix anime series will also involve Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike), Christian Slater (Heathers), Harry Lennix (The Blacklist), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Yetide Badaki (American Gods), Christina Wren (Man of Steel), Monica Barbaro (The Good Cop), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), and veteran voice actor Nolan North.

Army of the Dead drops May 21 on Netflix worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Army of the Dead, Netflix, Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead The Prequel, Army of the Dead Lost Vegas
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Vivo S9 Launch Confirmed for March 3, Could Feature Dual Selfie Cameras and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC
Redmi K40 Series Specifications Revealed, Teaser Shows Off Back Panel With Unique Pattern

Related Stories

Army of the Dead Release Date Set for May 21 on Netflix
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power Gets 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  2. How to Chat With Yourself on WhatsApp
  3. Mi Launches Neckband Bluetooth Earphones and 16W Portable Speaker in India
  4. LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Brings Up to 40 Percent Discount on Smartphones
  6. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update: What Happens When You Don’t Accept?
  7. Vivo S9 Launch Confirmed for March 3, Will Feature Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Realme GT 5G Confirmed to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Key Specifications Leak Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Launches Movie Rental Service in Collaboration With Hungama
  2. Apple Lends Manufacturing Help as Nasal Swab Maker COPAN Diagnostics Ships 15 Million Kits
  3. Bitcoin Slips Sharply From Record High of $58,354 Within a Day
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-Inch Now Available in India
  5. WhatsApp: Everything You Need to Know About the Controversial Privacy Policy Update
  6. Future-Reliance Deal: Supreme Court Said to Bar Final Tribunal Ruling on $3.4-Billion Deal
  7. Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS Earphones With 10mm Drivers, Active Noise Reduction Launched
  8. LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  9. Social Media Posts Must Prominently Label Promotional Content: ASCI Issues Draft Guidelines for Influencers
  10. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Brings Up to 40 Percent Discount on Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com