Army of the Dead — Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist film — now has a release date: May 21. Snyder announced the Army of the Dead release date over the weekend on his personal social media accounts, with a poster and a caption that states: “Survivors take all.” Alongside, Snyder also revealed that the first teaser trailer for Army of the Dead will be out Thursday, February 25. Army of the Dead is now set to be the second film for Snyder in as many months, what with Justice League Snyder Cut set for a March 18 worldwide release.

Snyder is the director, story writer, cinematographer, co-screenwriter, and producer on Army of the Dead. Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) and Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) are also co-writers. Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller are among the producers as well. Army of the Dead is a production of The Stone Quarry, the banner founded by Zack, Deborah, and Wesley. The Netflix film has been made on a reported budget of $70–90 million (roughly Rs. 507–652 crore).

Army of the Dead cast includes Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children), Ana de la Reguera (Nacho Libre), Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope), Raúl Castillo (Looking), Omari Hardwick (Power), Tig Notaro (One Mississippi), Nora Arnezeder (Angélique), Matthias Schweighöfer (Valkyrie), Samantha Win (Wonder Woman), Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy), Huma Qureshi (Badlapur), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai), stuntman Richard Cetrone, Michael Cassidy (The O.C.), Chelsea Edmundson (Thunder Road), and Steve Corona (The Lone Ranger).

Netflix is already planning a franchise around Army of the Dead, which follows a group of mercenaries planning a Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie outbreak. In September last year, Netflix announced a live-action prequel film (Army of the Dead: The Prequel) and an anime prequel series (Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas).

Schweighöfer stars in and directs Army of the Dead: The Prequel that finished filming in December. The prequel movie also stars Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen), Ruby O. Fee (The Invisibles), Stuart Martin (Jamestown), Jonathan Cohen (La Flamme), Noemie Nakai (Never Let Me Go), and Peter Simonischek (Toni Erdmann).

Jay Oliva, director on several DC animated movies, is developing Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas that will feature the voices of some of the original film's cast members, including Bautista, Purnell, Reguera, Notaro, and Hardwick. The Netflix anime series will also involve Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike), Christian Slater (Heathers), Harry Lennix (The Blacklist), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Yetide Badaki (American Gods), Christina Wren (Man of Steel), Monica Barbaro (The Good Cop), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), and veteran voice actor Nolan North.

Army of the Dead drops May 21 on Netflix worldwide.