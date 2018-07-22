NDTV Gadgets360.com

Aquaman Trailer: DC Universe Heads Underwater at San Diego Comic-Con 2018

, 22 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Aquaman Trailer: DC Universe Heads Underwater at San Diego Comic-Con 2018

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry in Aquaman

Highlights

  • Aquaman is out December 21 in India
  • First trailer released at Comic-Con 2018
  • Jason Momoa stars in the lead

The first trailer for Aquaman is here. At San Diego Comic-Con 2018, Warner Bros. released the first look at its next film in the DC universe from director James Wan (Furious 7), following the eponymous superpowered ruler (Jason Momoa) of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, who must learn to lead as he's caught in a battle between those who live on land and his own people.

This will be the second extended appearance for Momoa as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman, and the first standalone chapter after last year's massively-disappointing DC team-up Justice League, which brought together Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

The new Aquaman trailer sets the stage for the conflict brewing in Atlantis, which finds Curry squaring up against his Atlantean half-brother Orm aka Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson). Orm wishes to unite the seven underwater kingdoms to declare war on mankind for polluting the oceans, and Curry's half-human ancestry is also brought into the picture.

 

In addition to Momoa and Wilson, there's Amber Heard as Mera, daughter of the king of the Atlantean tribe of Xebel and Aquaman's love interest; Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Atlantis' counselor and Aquaman's mentor; Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna, mother of Curry and Orm; Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Mera's father; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane aka Black Manta, a treasure hunter and mercenary.

Ludi Lin, Temuera Morrison, Randall Park, Michael Beach, Djimon Hounsou, Natalia Safran, Sophia Forrest, and Graham McTavish are part of the supporting cast.

The film is set to be the first standalone feature-length adaptation for Aquaman, and the sixth entry in DC Comics' flailing film universe, which has been a letdown for the most part in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and the aforementioned Justice League, with the only critical success being the Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman.

Aquaman is slated to release December 21 in India and across the world.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aquaman, Warner Bros, DC Comics, DCEU, Comic Con, SDCC, SDCC 2018
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Shazam! Trailer Shows DC's Funny, Lighter Side – San Diego Comic-Con 2018
Moto G6
Aquaman Trailer: DC Universe Heads Underwater at San Diego Comic-Con 2018
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Exchange Offer: Buyers Must Pay Rs. 1,095 Instead of Rs. 501
  2. NASA Says No Contact With Storm-Hit Mars Opportunity Rover
  3. Why Alexa or Google Home Don't Understand What You Say
  4. iPhone Users Could Face Deactivation by Telcos Due to New TRAI Regulation
  5. Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Price Specifications Leaked With Listings in Romania
  6. Nokia 3.1 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  7. Monsters Galore in the First Trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters
  8. Watch the First Trailer for Aquaman
  9. Nokia X6 Global Android One Variant Launches as Nokia 6.1 Plus
  10. Jio Phone Exchange Offer Now Available via All Partner Retail Stores
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.