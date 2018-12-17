NDTV Gadgets360.com

Aquaman Swims Past $260 Million at the Worldwide Box Office

, 17 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Aquaman Swims Past $260 Million at the Worldwide Box Office

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry in Aquaman

Highlights

  • Aquaman’s total stands at $261.3 million
  • Much of that comes from China, yet to release in the US
  • Performing a lot better than Justice League

Aquaman had a terrific first weekend at the box office in several new markets — and a powerful second in China, where it released the previous week on December 7 — as the James Wan-directed DC movie shot past $250 million, for a total of $261.3 million (about Rs. 1,874.82 crores). Of that, $126.4 million (about Rs. 906.92 crores) came in this weekend from 43 territories, including India. The numbers put it 65 percent ahead of last year's Justice League, which was a financial disappointment for Warner Bros. Aquaman has yet to open in its home market of the US, where it releases December 21.

China led this week's performance with $54.2 million (about Rs. 388.91 crores), followed by the likes of the Mexico ($7.9 million), Brazil ($7.7 million), Russia ($7.4 million), UK ($6.5 million), Indonesia ($5.3 million), Taiwan ($4.7 million), Philippines ($4.3 million), India ($4 million), and Thailand ($3.5 million).

Reviews for Jason Momoa-starrer Aquaman have been somewhat mixed — we felt the film has too much exposition, doesn't flesh out its supporting characters, and its unique underwater visuals can't quite make up for those shortcomings among others — with the consensus titling towards the positive. And audiences seem to agree, if the weekend performance is anything to go by. We are yet to find out how American viewers receive the new DC Comics entry, which will form a sizeable part of the total earnings for the parties involved.

Meanwhile, Aquaman's international box office collection of $261.3 million has taken the DC film universe past $4 billion (about Rs. 28,700 crores), without accounting for inflation. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice leads with $873.6 million, followed by Wonder Woman at $821.8 million, Suicide Squad at $746.8 million, Man of Steel at $668 million, and Justice League last with $657.9 million. Justice League's troubles led to major reshuffling at DC Entertainment, with iconic properties such as Superman and Batman now in flux.

Aquaman's China numbers — $189.2 million (about Rs. 1,357.60 crores) — have made it the fourth highest-grossing superhero movie in the country in less than two weeks, behind Avengers: Infinity War ($359.54 million), Venom ($270.15 million), and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($240.11 million). For Warner Bros., it's the second biggest movie of all-time in China after Ready Player One ($218.47 million) earlier in the year.

The other big grosser this weekend was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which opened with $56.4 million (about Rs. 404.69 crores) globally. Of that, $35.4 million (about Rs. 254 crores) came in from the US, while the rest $21 million (about Rs. 150.68 crores) was brought in by 44 other markets, including South Korea ($3.3 million), the UK ($2.9 million), Australia ($2.3 million), and Russia ($2.3 million).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aquaman, DC Comics, Warner Bros, DCEU
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Google to Not Offer Controversial Face Recognition Technology
Pricee
Aquaman Swims Past $260 Million at the Worldwide Box Office
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme U1
TRENDING
  1. Microsoft Surface Go Pre-Orders Open in India, Price Starts at Rs. 37,999
  2. WhatsApp Now Offers Picture-in-Picture Mode to All Android Users
  3. Realme U1 to Be Available in Open Sale via Amazon India From Monday
  4. Realme U1 3GB RAM Variant Now Available in Open Sale in India
  5. Xiaomi Now Brings Sunglasses to India via Mi Crowdfunding Programme
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro
  7. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB of RAM Now on Sale in India
  8. Aquaman Swims Past $260 Million at the Worldwide Box Office
  9. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  10. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 20,000 [November 2018]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.