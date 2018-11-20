Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Aquaman, which feels like a condensed version of that five-minute extended clip it released last month. That means it's a lot less spoiler-y, setting up the central conflict between the titular hero aka Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and his half-brother Ocean Master aka Orm (Patrick Wilson), as a war brews between the underwater world of Atlantis and the surface world. The new trailer gives us our first proper look at Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, the Atlantean counsellor who serves as a mentor to Curry in his youth.

The final Aquaman trailer opens with his childhood and a voiceover from his mother and the Queen of Atlantis, Atlanna (Nicole Kidman): “Legend has it that one day, a new king will come, who will use the power of the trident to put Atlantis back together again.” Post that, we see him with Mera (Amber Heard), daughter to Atlantis' King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), talking about his training days under Vulko, from swimming in the depths of the ocean to fighting with tridents on the shore.

Aquaman later declares himself as “the protector of the deep”, and the trailer makes it clear that he will be the one to unite the two worlds — the ones above and below the surface — and prevent the war that Orm wants. Alongside, there are shots of the film's computer-generated water-world, the other big antagonistic character in Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who shoots laser beams through his bug-eyed helmet, and a lot of underwater fighting.

The trailer ends with the same exchange we've heard in the past. “Atlantis has always had a king. Now it needs something more,” Mera says. “But what could be greater than a king?” a puzzled Aquaman wonders, to which Mera replies: “A hero.”

Aquaman is out December 14 in India. It's part of the DC film universe, which continues with Shazam! in April 2019, Birds of Prey in February 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 in June 2020.